American man shares 'horrors of socialized medicine' after ER visit in Taiwan without insurance

The United States of America might be one of the best countries in the world. However, it has its shortcomings. Over the years, it has become difficult for its citizens to make ends meet, thanks to the whopping costs of living. Even basic healthcare is unaffordable for many. When Kevin Bozeat, an American living in Taiwan, came across the staggering difference between the healthcare costs in both countries, he was dumbfounded. He took to Facebook to post about his experience and it was a cry for help for America.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio

In his post titled "The Horrors of Socialized Medicine: A first-hand experience," Bozeat mentioned that he was in Taiwan when his US medical insurance lapsed and he began experiencing a horrible stomach ache. Excruciating cramps were followed by repeated vomiting at regular intervals, and there was not much he could do. Skeptical about the medical facilities and expenses, the man decided to take a trip to a Taiwanese hospital’s ER. “I wanted to avoid it. I had no idea how different Taiwanese hospitals would be, whether I would be able to find an English-speaking doctor, or what it would cost me,” he recalled.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay

After reaching the ER, Bozeat was astonished to see the treatment he was receiving. Immediately, an English-speaking nurse helped him with check-in and he was attended to. In no time, the man’s treatment began and within 3 hours, he was taken care of almost completely. “Within 20 minutes, I was given IV fluids and anti-emetics. They took blood tests and did an ultrasound to ensure it wasn't gallstones or appendicitis. From there, I was given a diagnosis: a particularly severe case of Acute Viral Gastroenteritis (aka the stomach flu). After about 3 hours on an IV, I began to feel slightly better, my nausea disappeared and my stomach began to calm down,” the man noted. Bozeat was also given a prescription after being discharged.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Karolina Kaboompics

He was surprised by the quick and efficient response he received from a foreign ER, but there was something else that left him baffled. “The bill for the ER visit? US$80.00. Eighty. American. Dollars. Out of pocket. Full cost. No discounts. No insurance. At one of the best hospitals in Taiwan,” Bozeat exclaimed. He couldn't understand how the procedure at the ER, the IV and treatment and everything else cost him such a small amount. He pointed out that if he had insurance, the cost would have been even lower. It was something he couldn’t fathom, nor could any US citizen. Bozeat was disheartened by the US medical services and their exorbitant costs.

“This could have easily cost me hundreds or even thousands in the US without insurance. But here in Taiwan, I was able to receive speedy, quality care comparable to what I would have gotten in a US hospital for a relatively small amount of money,” he wrote. Turns out, Bozeat is not wrong. A Facebook user, @Alexa Ottum, who received the same treatment in Florida, commented that his bill was “$7000.” Bozeat made a plea to America to start looking after its citizens again. “Given this experience, I no longer have a reason to fear or hesitate to get care in Taiwan should I ever need it. America, it's time to stop making excuses,” he remarked.

In no time, the post went viral with over 170k reactions and 200k shares. Many people resonated with the difficulties of the American healthcare system and took to the comment section to express their views. @Melanie Tee commented, “People are literally dying in the US because of the absurd health insurance prices.”