Here's why a century-old cafe in Tokyo prohibits socializing and the use of mobile phones

Tucked in the dark alleyways of Tokyo’s Shibuya district is a sanctum of musical retreat, encircled by arrays of bars and ramen shops. As one walks beneath the arched entrance and a facade made from a blend of faux stone and plaster, they find themself inside the hall of Japan’s century-old two-storied Lion Cafe, known locally as “Meikyoku Kissa Lion.”

The Japanese term “meikyoku kissa” is a portmanteau of the words "meikyoku" and "kissaten" which mean “masterpiece” and “cafe.” Meikyoku Kissa Lion is one of the few remaining masterpiece cafes in Japan. It was originally built in 1926. During WW-II, it was burned down but was rebuilt with the same design and later was expanded in the 1950s, reported KEYT-TV. The cozy interior of the popular coffee shop is typically marked by hushed whispers, antiquated European decor, and streams of classical music playing in a sound-proof setting.

Music is one of the particular characteristics that this cafe is known for. The place is a haven for audiophiles and music enthusiasts. Inside the oasis of a brick building, there is a state-of-the-art audio system. A bank of gigantic wooden speakers is mounted on the wall, and in front of it is a huge collection of over 5000 vinyl records and music CDs arranged in alphabetical order.

The plush wooden seating, upholstered in red velvet-like fabric, faces the wall on which the music system is placed. While the cafeteria pulsates with a sweet cacophony of classical music, the space remains dimly lit with crystalline yellow-light electric chandeliers, soothing warm-toned lamps, and soft-glow candelabras. Clusters of ornate picture frames and golden Greek-style columns adorn the other walls.

Since the cafe promises to offer a meditative ambiance, certain things like talking, chatting, photography, and mobile phones are banned here. The simple menu, which has remained unchanged since 1926, comes with a list of old-school beverages like lemon soda, milkshakes, juices, milk teas, and coffees.

But beyond everything else, the innards of this musical den are devoted to the art of listening. New records are added to the collection every month, and some of the most popular records nestling behind its glass cabinets include the ones by Beethoven, Mozart, Bach, Chopin, Brahms, and Rachmaninoff.

“Meikyoku kissa is a place that plays classical music, where customers can listen to music, have a drink, and relax,” says Naoya Yamadera, the current manager of the Lion Café, per CNN. Naoya’s father, Yanosuke Yamadera, designed the original cafe. Naoya says that this kind of distraction-free listening makes people feel as if they’re attending “an actual orchestra.” He adds, “The customers leave with a good feeling and that is what’s good about this cafe.”

He says some of their oldest customers have been visiting the cafe for more than six decades. “One of our customers is about 70 years old now, they started coming as a third-year high school student... Some of our customers come from as far away as America and Europe. Some also come from all over Japan.” Although it forbids socializing, the welcoming cafe is a world of wonder for people who love coffee and classical music.