A Florida Billboard Calls The NRA A ‘Terrorist Organization’

by Tod Perry

March 8, 2018 at 11:40
THE GOOD NEWS:

A political action committee ran by a former Bill Clinton staffer is taking the NRA to task with an aggressive billboard campaign.

The Mad Dog PAC has erected a billboard in Pensacola, Florida, calling the NRA a “terrorist organization.” Claude Taylor, a former staffer in the Clinton White House, heads the committee which has also put up billboards across the country calling for the impeachment of President Trump. 

Taylor believes the NRA is partly responsible for America’s mass-shooting epidemic. “The NRA is helping facilitate the introduction to the civilian marketplace of a broad range of military grade weaponry that is inappropriate, unsafe and unwise to have in civilian hands,” he told the Pensacola News Journal. “And legislatively, the NRA owns the GOP.” 

“With the GOP majority in the House and in the Senate, the NRA makes impossible any meaningful, common-sense gun reform. That includes background checks and assault weapon bans,” Taylor said.  

Over the last eight weeks, Taylor says he’s received about $5,000 in donations for his billboard campaigns and currently has a contract for 28 throughout the country. Taylor plans to erect three more anti-NRA billboards in Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, and Texas. 

Earlier in March, a Las Vegas billboard for a shooting range was vandalized to read “SHOOT A SCHOOL KID ONLY $29.” INDECLINE, an activist group known for erecting naked Donald Trump statues, claimed responsibility for the vandalism. 

“It’s difficult to have a conversation these days about gun reform over the sound of AR-15’s and the screams of victims,” the group said in a statement. “We’ve reached a point in American culture where mass shootings, some involving children, are tolerable.”

Share image by TrueFactsStated/Twitter. 

