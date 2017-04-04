  • Trending
Twitter User Claims There's No ‘Christian Version’ Of Isis, Then Gets Shot Down Immediately

by Penn Collins

April 4, 2017 at 8:15
Copy Link

As our country faces many modern-day social and diplomatic issues, we’re often reminded just how short of a memory people have, or at least choose to have. On its way to becoming a superpower, the United States has endured some dark times that people would just as soon forget as acknowledge and learn from. 

The same holds true for Christianity and many other religions which saw zealots use the name of their God to discriminate, kill, and marginalize those who didn’t believe. 

One Twitter user, a white supremacist discussing the role of ISIS in the international landscape, went so far as to claim that there’s never been a “Christian version” of ISIS. It didn’t take long for a Muslim man, Qasim Rashad, a lawyer and Harvard visiting scholar, to give him a quick and thorough recap that shows exactly how Christians extremists had taken the same path that we now see ISIS members taking. 

Rashad also serves as the spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, a group that works to spread peace and understanding among Muslims, rejecting the notion of terrorism or extremism in all its forms. 

Here’s his response in full. As you can see, he’s not hurting from examples from both the distant past and recent history. 

Imgur
Imgur
Imgur

As thorough as his response was, the most enlightening aspect of the exchange may have been Qasim Rashad’s response to another tweet, asking him how he patiently responds to such antagonistic questions. 

He went on to respond to many more questions about his beliefs and the examples, most of which were civil and respectful. Rashad also discussed his response further, saying that he didn’t feel any one religion bred extremism, but rather it’s human nature to contort the tenets of any belief into dangerous beliefs. 

It would seem that religion just happens to be the most popular excuse in history to commit many of the atrocities we’ve witnessed all over the world. 

