Lifestyle

Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying 'I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct'

by Tod Perry

January 16, 2017
Copy Link
via YouTube

When 60 million Americans cast a ballot in support of a man who has admitted to sexually assaulting women there are repercussions. The election of Donald Trump told women across the country that sexual harassment by powerful men should be ignored, at least, or at worst, rewarded. The Southern Poverty Law Center reports that dozens of women have been harassed after Trump’s election and now a Connectecuit politician has used it as an excuse to sexually assualt a colleague. 

Chris von Keyserling, 71, a Greenwich Representative Town Meeting board member was arrested last week for groping a female employee’s genitals. Keyserling had a political argument with her in a hallway and then told her, “I love this new world, I no longer have to be politically correct.” As she walked away, he allegedly reached from behind and pinched her crotch. When she confronted him about it he replied, “It would be your word against mine and nobody will believe you,” according to arrest documents.

Von Keyserling was arrested by police, charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, released on a $2,500 bond, and given a court date of January 25th. Although he told the victim that no one would believe her about the assault, the police may beg to differ. According to the report, security cameras in the office from the day of the incident confirm with the woman’s claims.


 

