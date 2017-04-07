Hillary Clinton Reveals Her Favorite Internet Meme

As terrible as this political climate has been for humanity, we can all agree it’s been great for memes. Whether we’re talking about Biden-Obama bromance memes, memes that depict a liberal future, or GIFs that reimagine Trump as a kindergartener with mediocre drawing skills, they all serve the purpose of making us laugh when what we really want to do is cry.

Recently, Hillary Clinton joined the meme fervor by claiming a favorite of her own. While in New York for the Women in the World Summit on Thursday, Clinton sat down with Nicholas Kristof from The New York Times. At one point in the interview, the discussion veered toward memes, prompting Clinton to reveal that her favorite meme on the internet involves a bunch of dogs meeting to discuss feline health.

You’ve likely seen it circulating the web in recent weeks: A bunch of dogs sit around a conference table, while the caption reads in one version or another, “top-level meeting for feline health care.” According to Mashable, the first version of this pairing can be traced back to comedian Justin Shanes, with original photo credits attributed to Brian Eckert.

No matter how it stumbled into your feed, it’s a hilarious critique of the now iconic (and horrifying) image of the all-male Freedom Caucus meeting to discuss the fate of women’s health.

Though we can’t let Clinton’s excellent taste in internet culture distract from her other noteworthy comments at the summit. At one point, she quoted a common question male colleagues ask, sarcastically reiterating to Kristof, “Why do we have to cover maternity care? Well, I don't know, maybe you were dropped by immaculate conception.” Let’s hope Clinton is out of the woods for good because we’ll need her hot takes in the months and years ahead.