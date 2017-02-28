Recently on GOOD
-
Joss Whedon Knows How To Unleash Your Post-Election Superpowers How the iconic filmmaker went from “#EatAllTheCake” to “#Resist” The writer, director, and “geek icon” has learned a thing or two about conquering villains
-
Trump Just Proposed $54 Billion In Military Spending—But Do We Need It? Looking at the last three presidents’ military budgets prove it isn’t necessary
-
The Other Huge Oscars Mistake That Might Be Even Worse Than Messing Up Best Picture “I am alive and well”
-
Gordon Ramsay Proves He Doesn’t Even Need To See A Chef To Know They’re Screwing Up Using only his ears, Gordon Ramsay lay out his trademark criticisms without seeing the food or chef.
-
How Librarians Led The Resistance Against Hitler And Other Enemies Of The Truth In hostile political climates, we need “guerrilla archivists” to smuggle materials to safety
-
Ellen Just Gave College Scholarships To An Entire Class Of High School Seniors The students often couldn’t afford lunches or clothes
Live Well. Do Good.
Recent
Hillary Clinton Took Aim At The President In 2 Short Tweets Joss Whedon Knows How To Unleash Your Post-Election Superpowers Trump Just Proposed $54 Billion In Military Spending—But Do We Need It? The Other Huge Oscars Mistake That Might Be Even Worse Than Messing Up Best Picture Gordon Ramsay Proves He Doesn’t Even Need To See A Chef To Know They’re Screwing Up How Librarians Led The Resistance Against Hitler And Other Enemies Of The Truth Ellen Just Gave College Scholarships To An Entire Class Of High School Seniors How This Simple Prank Created A Massive Viral Crime Scare Before He Was Yelling At Reporters, Sean Spicer Was The White House Easter Bunny Study Finds LBGTQ Teens Staying Away from Sports Ad Agency’s Obstacle Course Shows What It’s Like To Be ‘Black at Work’ The New York Times’ New Ad Campaign Fights Back Against Trump
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.