Michelle Obama Wore Her Natural Hair And Social Media Went Wild 

Recently on GOOD
Trump Just Donated First Presidential Paycheck To His Least Favorite Government Agency Is he just messing with them?
Italian Lawmakers Draft Legislation That Grants ‘Menstrual Leave’ To Women Not all women like the idea
Even In Defeat, UConn's Effect On Women's Sports Endures The most successful team in college sports history changed everything for a generation
Gold Medalist Dana Vollmer Will Swim In Her Next Competition While Six Months Pregnant Her sponsors are creating a custom suit to accommodate her pregnancy
John McCain Issues A Stern Warning For Donald Trump Hundreds of thousands of jobs are at stake
Fox News Rewards Bill O’Reilly In Face Of Harassment Lawsuits Basic decency gets thrown out the window
Recent
I Couldn't Get Into College Because I was Undocumented. So I Went To The White House Instead A Compelling Case For A World Without Pennies Watch MLB Player’s Emotional Reaction To Learning He Made The Team The Nice Person’s Guide To Negotiating Your Salary Energy Department Just Banned The Most Important Phrases Needed To Address Climate Change—Including “Climate Change” This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands This Socially Conscious Restaurant Adjusts Its Prices By Neighborhood Why Doctors Soon Might Be Prescribing Video Games 3 Things You Need To Know As A Traveler Post-Brexit There Is No Word In The English Language For This Gorgeous Color “Horrifying” Pat-Down Of A Child By Airport Security Causes Outrage Football Fans Vote Not To Let Their Team Sign This Controversial Player
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.