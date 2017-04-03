Michelle Obama Wore Her Natural Hair And Social Media Went Wild 

Every time Barack or Michelle Obama grace us with their presence, it feels like a small gift sent from our delightful past. On Sunday, Twitter user @meagnacarta decided to throw all nostalgia-lovers a bone by sharing a photo of Michelle Obama looking stunning while also rocking her natural hair.

So far, the tweet has more than 20,000 retweets and more than 50,000 likes. Clearly, we needed this photo of Michelle.

Michelle made quite the impact during her eight years in the White House. Not only did she work tirelessly for health and education, but she also inspired women everywhere with her grace, sheer presence, and impeccable sense of style. But what she never did, as confirmed by her hairstylist Johnny Wright, was let her natural hair flow free. In 2015, Wright confirmed to The Root that while Michelle’s hair has been all-natural for several years, he still flat ironed it regularly. It appears she’s finally letting go of the blowout and letting her natural, curly, beauty shine through.

Following the initial tweet, hundreds of Twitter users joined in to share their feelings about Michelle’s hair.

For those of you who think Michelle’s hair transformation isn’t a big deal, perhaps you should revisit this story on Congresswoman Maxine Waters. In March, commentator Bill O'Reilly made an appearance on the Fox & Friends morning show where he discussed Waters saying, "I didn't hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James Brown—it's the same wig.”

And as Refinery29 reported, a 2016 ruling made it legal for employers to discriminate against employees with dreadlocks.