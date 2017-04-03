  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    I’d Gotten So Used To Feeling ‘A Bit Sick,’ I Didn’t Realize How Sick I Was
    by Sylvia Keays
  2. 2 2
    Cards Against Humanity Creator Has Perfect Revenge Plot Against Congress
    by Stacey Leasca
  3. 3 3
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    90-Year-Old World War II Vet Comes Out As Transgender 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Michelle Obama Wore Her Natural Hair And Social Media Went Wild 
    by GOOD Staff
  6. 6 6
    Mike Pence Refuses To Dine With Women Other Than His Wife, And That’s A Huge Problem
    by Stacey Leasca
  7. 7 7
    Merriam-Webster’s Subversive Objectivity
    by Alex Halperin
  8. 8 8
    Barack Obama Is Currently Residing On A South Pacific Island To Write His Memoirs
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Here’s How Hard It Is To Get A Mammogram In America
    by Kayt Sukel
Lifestyle

Michelle Obama Wore Her Natural Hair And Social Media Went Wild 

by GOOD Staff

April 3, 2017 at 16:35
Copy Link

Every time Barack or Michelle Obama grace us with their presence, it feels like a small gift sent from our delightful past. On Sunday, Twitter user @meagnacarta decided to throw all nostalgia-lovers a bone by sharing a photo of Michelle Obama looking stunning while also rocking her natural hair. 

So far, the tweet has more than 20,000 retweets and more than 50,000 likes. Clearly, we needed this photo of Michelle. 

Michelle made quite the impact during her eight years in the White House. Not only did she work tirelessly for health and education, but she also inspired women everywhere with her grace, sheer presence, and impeccable sense of style. But what she never did, as confirmed by her hairstylist Johnny Wright, was let her natural hair flow free. In 2015, Wright confirmed to The Root that while Michelle’s hair has been all-natural for several years, he still flat ironed it regularly. It appears she’s finally letting go of the blowout and letting her natural, curly, beauty shine through. 

Following the initial tweet, hundreds of Twitter users joined in to share their feelings about Michelle’s hair. 

For those of you who think Michelle’s hair transformation isn’t a big deal, perhaps you should revisit this story on Congresswoman Maxine Waters. In March, commentator Bill O'Reilly made an appearance on the Fox & Friends morning show where he discussed Waters saying, "I didn't hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James Brown—it's the same wig.” 

And as Refinery29 reported, a 2016 ruling made it legal for employers to discriminate against employees with dreadlocks. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious

In the face of the school’s abhorrent policy, Paula and Anjali are standing tall and proud by Penn Collins
Food

This Clever Vending Machine Will Punish You For Buying Junk Food

Would this machine deter your from picking the unhealthy snack? by Penn Collins
Culture

‘Get Out’ Got Everything Right About Racism. Here’s What They Nailed About Hypnotism, Too

We asked a hynotherapist if the Sunken Place is real by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Michelle Obama Wore Her Natural Hair And Social Media Went Wild 
Recent
I Couldn't Get Into College Because I was Undocumented. So I Went To The White House Instead 3 days ago A Compelling Case For A World Without Pennies 3 days ago Watch MLB Player’s Emotional Reaction To Learning He Made The Team 3 days ago The Nice Person’s Guide To Negotiating Your Salary  3 days ago Energy Department Just Banned The Most Important Phrases Needed To Address Climate Change—Including “Climate Change” 3 days ago This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands 3 days ago This Socially Conscious Restaurant Adjusts Its Prices By Neighborhood 3 days ago Why Doctors Soon Might Be Prescribing Video Games 3 days ago 3 Things You Need To Know As A Traveler Post-Brexit 3 days ago There Is No Word In The English Language For This Gorgeous Color  3 days ago “Horrifying” Pat-Down Of A Child By Airport Security Causes Outrage 4 days ago Football Fans Vote Not To Let Their Team Sign This Controversial Player 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers