Lifestyle

This nurse shut down anti-vaxxers using their own logic. 

by Melinda Sineriz

April 23, 2019 at 8:20
Copy Link
via Pixabay

Meggy Doodle is a nurse who posted a Facebook rant combating the idea that “Big Pharma” is just out to get you. The “Big Pharma” myth helps fuel the dangerous anti-vaxxer movement which has casued America’s recent measles outbreak. 

Here’s how it starts:

via Facebook

Don’t want to vaccinate, don’t do it. Fair enough. She continues:

via Facebook

Well, that seems harsh. I suspect there’s a reason for this, though.

via Facebook

Ah, things are coming together. I wonder what else “Big Pharma” is behind?

via Facebook

No getting away from “Big Pharma,” then. Fair enough. This isn’t all she has to say to anti-vaxxers, though.

via Facebook

I think they have a different definition of “research.”

Of course, anti-vaxxers may think that since everyone else is vaccinated, they’re okay. Doodle points out that that’s not actually the case.

via Facebook

Mic drop.

 

This article was originally published by our partners at Did You Know

Share image by Meggy Doodle / Facebook

This nurse shut down anti-vaxxers using their own logic. 
