  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    12-Year-Old Kid’s ‘Minimalist’ Lego Sculpture Goes Viral
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Atlanta Gym Under Fire For Its ‘No Cops’ Policy
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Trump’s Solution To The Opioid Crisis Sounds A Lot Like ‘Just Say No’ 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Sarah Huckabee Sanders Admits Trump Lied About Two Recent Phone Calls
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    If You Want To Know What Life Is Like For Dishwashers, Ask Them 
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  7. 7 7
    These Gentler Speed Bumps Rely On An Optical Illusion To Keep The Roads Safe
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    A Homophobic Preacher On Campus Was Quickly Shut Down By A Quick-Witted Student
    by Penn Collins
The Planet

Smokey Bear Is Getting A Makeover — And A Snapchat

by Kate Ryan

August 11, 2017 at 11:15
Copy Link
Image via Wendy/Flickr.

“Only you can prevent forest fires.” We all know the mantra well because it’s been Smokey Bear’s slogan for the past 73 years. Whether you’ve seen him holding a fire danger sign at the entrance of a national forest or praising fire safety on TV, he deserves more attention than ever in light of a recent uptick in forest fires. Luckily, his new public service announcements are lit enough to spark some interest.

Partly to raise awareness about the little-known causes of forest fires and partly to bring Smokey Bear up to speed, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters partnered with the Ad Council to revamp Smokey’s image. Thanks to new artwork by Brian Edward Miller, Evan Hecox, Janna Mattia, and Victoria Ying and social profiles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snaphat, Smokey Bear is now fully emerged in the 21st century. 

Ever since the original, real-life Smokey Bear was rescued from a New Mexico blaze as a cub in 1950, he’s served as a gentle reminder to camp conscientiously — not to mention one of the most notable American icons to date. Though there’s still plenty of work to do when it comes to spreading awareness. U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell said in a press release,

“Humans cause nearly 90 percent of all wildfires nationwide, which today burn hotter and longer, destroying millions of forested acres and homes; Smokey needs our help now more than ever. It is helpful to provide information to children and adults about the less commonly known wildfire causes such as improperly burning debris and not fully extinguishing ashes and hot coals. By bringing awareness and inspiring responsibility, we hope to show how important it is to be mindful of how everyday activities can start harmful fires.”

Another fun fact: You can blame Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins for starting the controversy over including a “the” in Smokey’s name. While many have been calling him “Smokey the Bear” since their popular 1952 song debuted, his real name has always been a little simpler: just Smokey Bear. It’s cleaner. 

With all the drama surrounding national parks this year at the hands of a less-caring administration, it really is up to us to preserve and protect what beautiful natural landscapes we have left. The Trump administration has moved to water down protections for public lands in the hopes of opening up pathways for extensive oil drilling and privatization of national parks. This goes against a century-long tradition of designating public lands as national monuments, effectively preserving them for future generations and maintaining the health of the ecosystem as a whole. That, combined with the Trump administration’s aggressive denial of climate change, means it’s entirely up to us to protect the environment — for both our sake and for generations to come. 

Share image via Wendy/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Education

Affirmative Action Has Been Under Fire For 40 Years. Here's Why Diversity Always Wins

Regression is a losing strategy. by Joseph Williams
Money

Donald Trump’s Childhood Home Is Listed On Airbnb, And It Offers One Very Graphic Detail About His Life

A sign on the wall offers more information than many of us would like.  by Penn Collins
Money

Amazon's Alexa Can Now Provide The Soundtrack To Your Sex Life … If You Ask

If people don’t draw the line here, there is no line anymore.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Smokey Bear Is Getting A Makeover — And A Snapchat
Recent
Jimmy Kimmel Asked Americans To Find North Korea On A Map about 21 hours ago Atlanta Gym Under Fire For Its ‘No Cops’ Policy about 22 hours ago Walmart Apologizes For Its ‘Truly Horrible’ Back-To-School Display about 22 hours ago Affirmative Action Has Been Under Fire For 40 Years. Here's Why Diversity Always Wins about 24 hours ago Donald Trump’s Childhood Home Is Listed On Airbnb, And It Offers One Very Graphic Detail About His Life 1 day ago Amazon's Alexa Can Now Provide The Soundtrack To Your Sex Life … If You Ask 1 day ago Star College Quarterback Claims ‘School And Football Don’t Go Together’ 1 day ago There’s A Crowdfunding Campaign To Help The Google Manifesto Guy 1 day ago The Little League World Series Will Provide Glasses So Fans Can Watch The Solar Eclipse 2 days ago Outraged Mom Calls Out High School Orientation For Normalizing Gun Violence 2 days ago Smog-Eating Bikes Are About To Take On Beijing 2 days ago Trump’s Solution To The Opioid Crisis Sounds A Lot Like ‘Just Say No’  2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers