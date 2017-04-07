  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This Asian Actress Lays Out Hollywood’s Whitewashing Problem With Just Four Words On A T-Shirt
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    High School Journalists’ Investigation Leads To Principal’s Resignation
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Man Who Famously Predicted Trump's Victory Now Says World’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Was Just Solved
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Hacker Explains The Easy Way To Hide Online
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This New Pepsi Spot With Kendall Jenner Is The Most Tone-Deaf Ad Of All Time
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Watch Steph Curry Sing Every Word To Disney Songs On Carpool Karaoke
    by Jeremy Repanich
  8. 8 8
    Hundreds Of Kids Are Falling Into Comas In Sweden And Nobody Knows Why 
    by Stacey Leasca
  9. 9 9
    Another City Calls For A Trump Impeachment Probe 
    by Stacey Leasca
Culture

Twitter Imagines Sean Spicer Spinning Tragic Movie Moments With #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots

by Tod Perry

April 7, 2017 at 16:15
Copy Link
via Twitter

Right from the get-go, White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, shot his credibility in the foot. On his first day as press secretary, he claimed that Donald Trump’s inauguration crowd was the largest one ever—when it was clearly smaller than both of President Obama’s. But that hasn’t stopped Spicer from spinning the facts on the daily basis whether it’s the administration’s ties Russia or Trump’s claim he was wiretapped by President Obama.

One of Spicer’s daily tasks is spinning Trump’s failures into looking like unbelievable successes. So Twitter came up with a new game: take tragic events from the movies and spin them Spicer-style. 

Here are some of the most hilarious responses to #spicerspinsmovieplots:

 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

This Eye-Opening Video Explains The 7 Generations Of Americans Alive Right Now

More generations than you thought, right?  by Penn Collins
Culture

Why This Syrian-American Rapper Wrote A Viral Rap Anthem For Muslim Women

Mona Haydar’s ‘Hijabi’ video has more than 1.5 million views by Pip Usher
Culture

Comedian Tweets The Perfect Response To (False) News Of His Own Death

“Huge if true” by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Twitter Imagines Sean Spicer Spinning Tragic Movie Moments With #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots
Recent
John McCain Issues A Stern Warning For Donald Trump 4 days ago Fox News Rewards Bill O’Reilly In Face Of Harassment Lawsuits 4 days ago A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious 4 days ago This Clever Vending Machine Will Punish You For Buying Junk Food 4 days ago ‘Get Out’ Got Everything Right About Racism. Here’s What They Nailed About Hypnotism, Too 4 days ago Tina Fey Has A Message For White Women Who Voted For Donald Trump 4 days ago One Simple Photo Reveals Just How Much Teachers Are Willing To Spend On Their Students 4 days ago Chance The Rapper Convinces The Chicago Bulls To Match His $1MM Donation To Public Schools 4 days ago The 10 Weirdest Baseball Walk-Up Songs, Ranked 4 days ago You've Donated To The ACLU. Here's Where To Give Next (Like Right Now) 4 days ago Trump Says He’ll Give Coal Miners Jobs That No Longer Exist 5 days ago How 3 Newly Married Couples Tackle Double Student Loan Debt  5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers