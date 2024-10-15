Mindblowing video shows what it looks like to circle Earth at the speed of light — it takes just 0.13 seconds

Unlike hyperdrive in "Star Wars," where starships are propelled into hyperspace and can travel faster than light, in real life, light is the fastest known thing in the universe. Traveling at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second), light can go from Earth to the Moon in the blink of an eye. So how long would it take for light to travel across Earth whose circumference is 24,901 miles? In a 2022 video, YouTuber @airplanemode101 demonstrated with a simulation that it would just take 0.13 seconds. The surreal video has been viewed over 25 million times.

The 2-minute video first showed the viewers what they expected about light traveling across Earth through speedy dolly shots of an unnamed landscape. The video creator then writes that this speed is not even close to what the speed of light would look like. The creator then goes on to share that light moves so fast that it would take only 8 frames to show how it moved around the planet’s circumference.

The artist then broke down the entire journey frame by frame. The video depicts New York as the starting point of the journey, as it moves in a southwesterly direction. The first two frames are of the Pacific Ocean, followed by Brisbane, Australia in the third frame. After this, two frames of the Indian Ocean appear, followed by one frame of Saudi Arabia and one frame of Zimbabwe before the journey comes to an end in New York. The YouTuber also shared the trajectory that the light would follow to circle planet Earth completely.

Nearly 24,000 people commented on the video. While many people came up with imaginary scenarios about how fast light travels, others pointed out various perspectives that they derived from this simulation. “The fact that the Pacific Ocean took 2 frames tells a lot about how massive that thing is,” commented @siddharthsr1. @kalemulnix7875 reflected how big the universe is, “It’s insane to imagine that even if we could travel at light speed, it would not be fast enough to explore much. In fact, it would still take over 2.5 million years to get to the closest galaxy outside of the Milky Way.”

@JohanLGT shared another theory about how the speed of light would look on Earth. “The colors,” they said, “would change.” The user said that traveling at such a speed would cause the light coming from the front to hit you with a lot more energy and cause a strong blueshift, and colors like violet and blue would become invisible. “And if you look back, you would barely see anything, because the wavelength of the light that's coming for you from behind is now way bigger and would have a deep redshift. It's just like the Doppler effect, but with light,” they explained. Reflecting on the speed of light, @gewfhrefnjkr3724 said, “When you take this into consideration. It really is crazy to think it takes approx 8 minutes for the light from the Sun to reach Earth. Space truly is uncomprehendingly massive.”