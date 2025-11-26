Skip to content
18 different countries photoshopped one woman to fit their definition of 'beautiful'

Designers from around the globe transformed a single stock photo, offering a fascinating and sometimes shocking look at beauty standards.

beauty standards, Perceptions of Perfection, Superdrug Online Doctors, photoshop experiment, body image, ideal body, global beauty, BMI, societal pressure, viral study

(L-R) Original image of a woman, same woman Photoshopped in Mexico, same woman in China

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection
Nov 26, 2025

What does the "perfect" body look like? If you ask someone in Italy, you might get a radically different answer than if you ask someone in Colombia. That subjective nature of beauty was the driving force behind "Perceptions of Perfection," a viral project by Superdrug Online Doctors that hired graphic designers from 18 different countries to retouch the same stock photo of a woman to fit their nation's specific beauty standards.

The results were startlingly diverse, highlighting the immense and conflicting pressures women face globally. While designers in China and Italy slimmed the model down to a weight researchers estimated would be near-anorexic (a BMI of 17), South American nations like Colombia and Peru did the opposite, exaggerating her curves to create a voluptuous hourglass figure. Spain, meanwhile, produced the heaviest version, retaining a fuller, healthier look.

By placing these 18 images side by side, the project offers a powerful visual reminder that the "ideal body" is not a biological fact but a cultural construct. As the study's authors noted, the goal was to show that "widely held perceptions of beauty and perfection can have a deep and lasting cultural impact on both women and men," proving that chasing a singular version of perfection is a race no one can win.

The original photo.Image from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for MexicoImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for ArgentinaImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for USAImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for SyriaImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for SerbiaImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for UkraineImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for PhilippinesImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for RomaniaImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for South AfricaImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for Netherla ndsImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for EgyptImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for UKImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for ChinaImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for VenezuelaImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for Spain Image from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for ItalyImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for PeruImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

Photoshopped for ColombiaImage from "Perceptions of Perfection".

This article originally appeared last year.

