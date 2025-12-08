Skip to content
Terrifying footage inside of Egyptian pyramids has people 'panicking'

The video shows how the pyramid is riddled with suffocatingly tight tunnels and chambers that are not for the faint of heart.

Giza Pyramids, inside Great Pyramid, claustrophobia, Younes Zarou, TikTok, viral video, Egypt travel, ancient architecture, King's Chamber, pyramid tunnels

The pyramids at sunset

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Dec 08, 2025

The Great Pyramid of Giza is a symbol of grandeur, standing tall as the last remaining Wonder of the Ancient World. But a viral video is revealing a different, far more suffocating side to the monument—one that most tourists never see, and many wish they hadn't.

Content creator Younes Zarou (@youneszarou on TikTok) shared footage of his journey deep into the heart of the ancient structure, and the clip has amassed over 15 million views for one specific reason: it is a claustrophobe's nightmare.

The video, captioned "Who built the pyramids?", takes viewers on a visceral tour of the interior. Far from the spacious halls one might imagine from Hollywood movies, the reality is a labyrinth of steep, impossibly narrow tunnels.

Giza Pyramids, inside Great Pyramid, claustrophobia, Younes Zarou, TikTok, viral video, Egypt travel, ancient architecture, King's Chamber, pyramid tunnels Niche in the west wall 1910 John and Edgar Morton | The Great Pyramid Passages and Chambers, 1910 via Wikimedia Commons

Zarou is seen crouching and squeezing through passageways so tight his shoulders barely clear the walls. The "hallways" are more like chutes, requiring a level of physical fitness and flexibility that many visitors underestimate. At several points, the ceiling dips so low he is forced to crawl, with thousands of tons of stone pressing down from above.

The footage captures the labyrinthine nature of the tomb, with side passages branching off into darkness, enhancing the feeling of being trapped in a stone maze.

The reaction on social media was immediate and visceral. The comment section became a support group for viewers experiencing second-hand panic.

"I won't do that very claustrophobic for me," user @pavel_88750 commented.

Another, @kotjacus, added, "I feel claustrophobic just by looking at it."

The sentiment was widespread. "I am panicking just by watching this," wrote @jo63956, while @l_e_4_n_n_e_ summed up the general mood: "Oh gosh, I’m already starting to panic."

@youneszarou

Who built the pyramids??? #yzfamily

Historically, these passages weren't designed for tourists; they were designed to protect the pharaoh's journey to the afterlife and deter grave robbers. The Great Pyramid, which originally stood at 482 feet tall according to Britannica, remains an architectural marvel. But as Zarou's video proves, appreciating its engineering might be best done from the outside—especially if you value your personal space.

Giza Pyramids, inside Great Pyramid, claustrophobia, Younes Zarou, TikTok, viral video, Egypt travel, ancient architecture, King's Chamber, pyramid tunnels YouTube

This article originally appeared last year.

The Latest

