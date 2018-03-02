  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  2. 2 2
    This Man Shuts Down The Most Popular Anti-Abortion Stance With One Simple Question
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  4. 4 4
    Ellen Uses Her Show To Praise The ‘Amazing’ Survivors Of The Parkland Shooting 
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Knicks Fan Jon Stewart Appeared Tortured When This Opposing Player Sank A Shot
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    How Native Americans Are Fighting For Their Rights In The Cannabis Industry
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Here’s What The Golden State Warriors Did Instead Of Visiting The White House
    by Robert Silverman
Culture

President Trump And Alec Baldwin Are Battling It Out On Twitter

by Tod Perry

March 2, 2018 at 15:50
Copy Link
Photos by Gage Skidmore/Flickr

THE GOOD NEWS:

Alec Baldwin plans to continue playing Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” as long as Trump’s in office.

 

On March 2, President Trump awoke in a White House mired in chaos. The Russians are saber-rattling, special prosecutor Robert Mueller is closing in on his son-in-law, and the rats are fleeing his sinking ship in droves, but he took the time to rip on actor Alec Baldwin on Twitter.

Baldwin impersonates Trump on “Saturday Night Live” and is a major reason the show is more popular than it’s been in decades. 

Trump deleted his first childish attempt to stick it to Baldwin because it was littered with typos. Trump even misspelled his target’s first name. 

After a little proofreading, the leader of the free world sent out a typo-free rant. It was full of his usual self-aggrandizement, claiming that Baldwin’s “dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation.” It also praised Darrell Hammond, the “SNL” cast member who played Trump before being replaced by Baldwin in 2016.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin admitted that playing Trump was agonizing because of how he’s running the country. “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t,” he said. “If things don’t go in the right direction for the midterms. … I could go out on the street, stand on any corner, and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually, and spiritually — than Trump.”

On Twitter, Baldwin fired back at Trump, saying he can’t wait to relish in his demise.


Of course, this isn’t the first time Trump and Baldwin have sparred on Twitter. In 2016, the then-president-elect took shots at “SNL” when Baldwin first began playing Trump. 

Preview image by McNamee/Getty Images and @realDonaldTrump/Twitter (left) and John Moore/Getty Images and @ABFalecbaldwin/Twitter (right).​

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis Wants Athletes To Think ‘BIG’

”We need to build more networks and oversight groups to be able to share with each other and stand against the broken systems.” by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
Communities

When Temperatures Dropped In This Town, Scarves And Gloves Started Appearing On Trees And Benches

The phenomenon has spread to hundreds of cold-weather cities in recent years.  by Penn Collins
Communities

How Native Americans Are Fighting For Their Rights In The Cannabis Industry

Farmers on reservations are caught between state and federal laws. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
President Trump And Alec Baldwin Are Battling It Out On Twitter
Recent
President Trump And Alec Baldwin Are Battling It Out On Twitter about 13 hours ago The DACA Generation Has Their Stories Told In This Immigration Opera about 13 hours ago Lacoste Replaces Its Iconic Alligator Logo With 10 Endangered Species about 15 hours ago People Are Loving Gap’s Fight Against The Stigma Of Breastfeeding   about 15 hours ago Research Shows Why It’s A Terrible Idea To Arm School Teachers about 15 hours ago College Coaches Set Up A Surprise Reunion Between A Player And Mom After 5 Years Apart about 15 hours ago Say Hello To The Wonderfully Weird Mascots Of The 2020 Tokyo Summer Games about 15 hours ago Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis Wants Athletes To Think ‘BIG’ about 16 hours ago When Temperatures Dropped In This Town, Scarves And Gloves Started Appearing On Trees And Benches about 17 hours ago How Native Americans Are Fighting For Their Rights In The Cannabis Industry 1 day ago A Scholar Watched NRA TV For 6 Months So You Wouldn't Have To 1 day ago What’s Next for U.S. Soccer? Teamwork, Says Hope Solo 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers