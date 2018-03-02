President Trump And Alec Baldwin Are Battling It Out On Twitter

THE GOOD NEWS:

Alec Baldwin plans to continue playing Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” as long as Trump’s in office.

On March 2, President Trump awoke in a White House mired in chaos. The Russians are saber-rattling, special prosecutor Robert Mueller is closing in on his son-in-law, and the rats are fleeing his sinking ship in droves, but he took the time to rip on actor Alec Baldwin on Twitter.

Baldwin impersonates Trump on “Saturday Night Live” and is a major reason the show is more popular than it’s been in decades.

Trump deleted his first childish attempt to stick it to Baldwin because it was littered with typos. Trump even misspelled his target’s first name.

After a little proofreading, the leader of the free world sent out a typo-free rant. It was full of his usual self-aggrandizement, claiming that Baldwin’s “dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation.” It also praised Darrell Hammond, the “SNL” cast member who played Trump before being replaced by Baldwin in 2016.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin admitted that playing Trump was agonizing because of how he’s running the country. “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t,” he said. “If things don’t go in the right direction for the midterms. … I could go out on the street, stand on any corner, and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually, and spiritually — than Trump.”

On Twitter, Baldwin fired back at Trump, saying he can’t wait to relish in his demise.

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like... — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

And Mr President...

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania...we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018



Of course, this isn’t the first time Trump and Baldwin have sparred on Twitter. In 2016, the then-president-elect took shots at “SNL” when Baldwin first began playing Trump.

Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

...@realDonaldTrump



Release your tax returns and I'll stop.

Ha — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 4, 2016

