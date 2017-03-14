  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Pregnant Woman Hilariously Awards A Trophy To The First Subway Rider To Offer Up His Seat
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Boston Mayor Urges Boycott After Gay Veterans Are Banned From St. Patrick's Parade
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Comedian Dave Chappelle Attends Town Hall To Offer Sincere Thoughts On Police Violence
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Indiana Man Invites Racists To Fund His African Vacation
    by Tod Perry
Health

The White House’s Own Study Projects 26 Million More Americans Would Lose Coverage Under TrumpCare

by Penn Collins

March 14, 2017 at 10:15
Copy Link

Yesterday, the big news coming out of Washington was a study released by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office finding that 24 million additional Americans would find themselves without health care should the GOP’s proposed plan be adopted as-is. That study states that 14 million would lose health care in the next year, and 24 million will find themselves without coverage by 2026. That would bring the total uninsured to 52 million in nine years’ time, suggesting that implementing the act would almost double the number of uninsured in America. 

It was also concluded by the CBO that as the number of uncovered American rose, so too would premiums.

Statistics blog 538 showed graphically how they expected premiums to rise should the replacement plan pass. 

Just as Republicans went into spin mode, suggesting the actual legislation is just “step one”...

...the news got worse.

Late last night, POLITICO reports that a study from the White House, performed by the Office of Management and Budget, projects an even bleaker outcome. That research projects 26 million uninsured in the next decade versus the CBO’s 24 million. 

The White House was quick to discredit those figures, stating that the study was undertaken to determine only how the projections would look based on the CBO’s criteria, and didn’t necessarily reflect actual impact. Said White House Communications Director Michael Dubke, “This is not an analysis of the bill in any way whatsoever. This is OMB trying to project what CBO’s score will be using CBO’s methodology.”

Nonetheless, the White House’s even more pessimistic findings suggest that 17 million would lose Medicaid coverage, 6 million would lose individual coverage, and 3 million would lose coverage through employer-provided plans. 

As it stands, the GOP’s replacement plan is championed by almost no one, drafted amid blustery promises of repealing Obamacare, but supported by few Republicans and virtually no Democrats. Moderates are concerned about the loss of coverage as reported in the CBO and OMB studies, and conservatives feel it doesn’t go far enough in reducing taxpayer burden. 

No matter if the number of additional uninsured is 24 million, 26 million, or  just 3 million, any decrease in coverage is going to result in more headlines like this: 

As it stands with these early numbers, it’s unlikely to pass, although the OMB’s bespoke study, still pending, would likely paint a rosier picture of the legislation’s effects. 

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

21 Children Are Suing The Trump Administration For Failing To Address Climate Change

Before Trump took office, President Obama was the one named in the suit by Penn Collins
Communities

This Year’s Gay Pride Parade Will Be Drastically Different 

Don’t worry, we can still have all the glitter by Kate Ryan
Health

Indonesia Teaches Their Children To Walk Using This Brilliantly Simple Approach

Their children learn to walk earlier using this wonderfully low-tech approach by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A secret analysis leaked from Trump's own White House predicts huge disaster for his agenda. https://t.co/RTr2X6DbIA https://t.co/a8ksf2HoUm
The White House’s Own Study Projects 26 Million More Americans Would Lose Coverage Under TrumpCare
Recent
The White House’s Own Study Projects 26 Million More Americans Would Lose Coverage Under TrumpCare about 1 hour ago ‘It’s Because You’re Fat’ — And Other Lies My Doctors Told Me about 2 hours ago Eating Pig Intestine Pudding In The Mid-Atlantic about 15 hours ago Congressman Faces Huge Backlash After Defending Racist Twitter Rant about 19 hours ago Clever New Music Video Shows How To Make The World A Better Place 30 Different Ways about 19 hours ago Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store about 20 hours ago The Most Powerful Tool For Reaching Refugee and Immigrant Kids? Soccer about 21 hours ago 21 Children Are Suing The Trump Administration For Failing To Address Climate Change about 22 hours ago This Year’s Gay Pride Parade Will Be Drastically Different  about 22 hours ago Indonesia Teaches Their Children To Walk Using This Brilliantly Simple Approach about 22 hours ago How Trump’s Broken Promise About A Pipeline Is Failing U.S. Workers about 22 hours ago Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa about 23 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers