Bizarre visuals show people shaking after making 7,200-step climb to the summit of Mount Taishan

Climbing mountains isn't a feat for the weak and even a staircase leading right to the summit doesn't make things any easier for someone who isn't trained for it. People lose their breath at the height as the air becomes increasingly thin, and as the heart starts beating faster, people may even begin to lose their balance, as seen in a video on X (formerly Twitter) posted by @roaneatan, who belongs to Shibuya, Japan.

The video documents a series of clips that show how dramatically challenging it is for people to climb the 7,200 steps of Mount Taishan, the sacred mountain of China. The video has been viewed more than 8 million times and has been circulated by countless people. Located in the Shandong province of China, Mount Taishan is one of the five holy mountains according to Buddhist and Taoist beliefs, which has also been named as a UNESCO heritage site. The mountain stands tall in a fault-block formation, made of crystalline shales, granites, and limestones. The trail to its peak is punctuated with many small temples tucked along the way, as well as hundreds of stone tablets, stone inscriptions, archways, kiosks, gates, and pavilions, that attract billions of tourists and devotees.

For nearly 2,000 years, the mountain hosted rituals that involved emperors climbing to the top for a ceremony. Many Chinese artists and poets have written poems about the mountain and captured its glory. In “View of Taishan,” Du Fu described the mountain with the lines, “How shall I describe Taishan? Everywhere Shangdong is green and flourishing. In it the Creator has concentrated all that is bountiful and beautiful.”

In the video, however, the climb to the top of Taishan is not as poetic and serene. In fact, @roaneatan wrote in the caption of the post that “people often regret visiting it.” The first clip in the video shows a young woman moaning in pain because she is unable to get up from a bench mid-way through the climb. Some people just wobble and fall down. Others are being carried on stretchers by healthcare workers in orange uniforms. The legs of one person, stepping down the stairs, appear to be jiggly. Others are even seen moving on four limbs. One person is seen shaking badly whereas others are using sticks to support their quivering legs. The video demonstrates how grueling and rigorous the journey to Taishan’s summit really can be.

The video was reshared by the user u/cantstoppoppin in the r/damnthatsinteresting group on Reddit, where it was upvoted by over 91,000 people. Commenting on the video, u/whydyougottodothis said, “Sounds like a fun challenge but the day after must be horrid for most people.” u/sparklingkeys wrote, “Going down is much more brutal than going up. I had that leg shaking after descending a mile from a mountain too.” Others found the video hilarious while several said that only Rocky Balboa or Dragonborn can traverse this arduous journey.