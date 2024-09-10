Breathtaking photos taken by NASA astronaut show the boundary between day and night on Earth

Every day, as the Sun rises in the sky, the black and dark blue hues are beautifully changed into powder blue shade, with hints of bright orange enhancing the view. Mostly, early birds can spot the boundary between day and night, typically known by names like “terminator” and “twilight zone.” But the view is strangely different from outer space. In June 2020, while NASA astronaut Robert (Bob) Behnken (@astrobehnken) was onboard the International Space Station (ISS), he shared two spectacular views of this terminator line in a tweet. Thousands of people were fascinated by the photographs.

Image Source: NASA astronauts Doug Hurley (R) and Bob Behnken (2R) join NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy (C) and Russian cosmonauts, Anatoly Ivanishin (L) and Ivan Vagner (2L) aboard International Space Station. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

Orbiting at 248 miles (400 kilometers) above our heads, the ISS experiences 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets in a day. In the two pics, Bob shared of the terminator line, the camera captures a tiny segment of Earth’s sphere. Some portion of this segment appears to be still shaded in the dark, while the other portion is bathed in sunlight. The perimeter of the sunny portion appears to be glowing bright with light. “My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day,” Bob described in the caption. The pictures were topped up with snippets of solar panels and apparatus of the space station.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay

According to the Daily Express, these photographs were taken only a couple of days after Bob and a fellow astronaut Chris Cassidy participated in a historic spacewalk on the ISS. This team of astronauts became the first to splash down in an American spacecraft in 45 years, thus completing the Demo-2 mission, a collaboration between NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Bob, along with another astronaut Douglas Hurley lifted off from NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A towards ISS on May 30, 2020, on board the SpaceX space capsule "Crew Dragon Endeavour."

Just awesome to be back in space and on @Space_Station! pic.twitter.com/JY7CiOgaXe — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) June 3, 2020

Per the Daily Express, their objective for this mission was to replace aging nickel-hydrogen batteries for one of the orbiting laboratory’s two power channels, as well as conduct two spacewalks. This mission followed the previous mission by NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, who made history by conducting the first-ever all-women spacewalk in October 2019.

My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day. pic.twitter.com/Jo3tYH8s9E — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) June 28, 2020

When Bob shared the breathtaking photographs, hundreds of people commented. “So incredibly beautiful. Life’s problems whatever they may be, don’t seem too big from that vantage point,” said @sactotrixie. @arlingtonstarla commented, “I love what looks like a blue Horizon line just before the blackness of space.” @ccdarko7empest quipped, "I don't mind being in space until 2020 is over!"

If I was up there I would spend all my time watching this beautiful blue marble ❤️ — Aamir Shah (@Syed_aamir) June 29, 2020

Among these people, some even triggered flat-earthers to see these photos and change their views about the planet. For instance, @iammrsumitd commented, “This is also for everyone who thinks the earth is flat.” @shanuirshad joked, "Flat earthers have left the chat!"

Awesomeness at it's peak — Temitope Farombi (@DrTFarombi) June 29, 2020

Just a week before Bob shared these stunning “terminator zone” photographs, the other astronaut on the mission, Hurley had shared another picturesque view of a huge Sahara dust plume spreading over the Atlantic Ocean. Plus, after the spacewalk, Bob also shared another photograph depicting the view of the sunset from the ISS.