GOOD

Concerned federal judges call an 'unprecedented' emergency meeting to discuss Trump's DOJ interference

Jake Johnson
02.19.20
via Michael Belanger / Flickr

The head of the 1,100-member Federal Judges Association on Monday called an emergency meeting amid concerns over President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr's use of the power of the Justice Department for political purposes, such as protecting a long-time friend and confidant of the president.

The emergency meeting—announced Monday by Philadelphia-based U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe, the head of the group—was described by legal analysts as an unusual and "extraordinary" step.

"This is mind-blowing. I've never heard of anything like it," tweeted former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman. "We are in full-on crisis mode."

Ian Bassin, founder and executive director of the advocacy group Protect Democracy, said the decision by the judges' association to call an emergency meeting shows "our institutions are sounding alarms" over Trump and Barr's conduct.

Describing the move as unprecedented, the Washington Post reported late Monday that "a search of news articles since the group's creation [in 1982] revealed nothing like a meeting to deal with the conduct of a president or attorney general."

Rufe told USA Today that the group "could not wait" until its annual spring conference to discuss Trump and Barr's behavior.

Recently, the two have worked to overrule federal prosecutors to reduce Trump confidant Roger Stone's recommended prison sentence. They've also installed an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser.

As Common Dreams reported, Trump last week denied instructing Barr to intervene in the Stone case but insisted he has the "absolute right" to order the Department of Justice to do his bidding.

"There are plenty of issues that we are concerned about," Rufe said. "We'll talk all of this through."

The association's decision comes after more than 2,000 former Justice Department officials called on Barr to resign over his decision to reduce the recommended prison sentence for Stone, who was convicted last November of witness tampering and lying to Congress.

"A person should not be given special treatment in a criminal prosecution because they are a close political ally of the president," the former officials wrote in an open letter released Sunday.

"Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies," the letter continued.

This article was originally published by Common Dreams and written by Jake Johnson.

Related Articles Around the Web
trump william barr roger stone. michael flynn department of justice federal judges emergency meeting
Politics

Walmart workers demand fair pay at a passionate protest outside Alice Walton's penthouse

via United for Respect / Twitter

Walmart workers issued a "wake up call" to Alice Walton, an heir to the retailer's $500 billion fortune, in New York on Tuesday by marching to Walton's penthouse and demanding her company pay its 1.5 million workers a living wage and give them reliable, stable work schedules.

The protest was partially a response to the company's so-called "Great Workplace" restructuring initiative which Walmart began testing last year and plans to roll out in at least 1,100 of its 5,300 U.S. stores by the end of 2020.

Keep Reading
walmart protest walmart job cuts alice walton billionaires now this occupy democrats mother jones walmart workers protest walton penthouse
Communities

Confused conservative radio host says it's 'idiotic' that white people can't say the N-word

via Jason S Campbell / Twitter

Conservative radio host Dennis Prager defended his use of the word "ki*e," on his show Thursday by insisting that people should be able to use the word ni**er as well.

It all started when a caller asked why he felt comfortable using the term "ki*e" while discussing bigotry while using the term "N-word" when referring to a slur against African-Americans.

Prager used the discussion to make the point that people are allowed to use anti-Jewish slurs but cannot use the N-word because "the Left" controls American culture.

Keep Reading
n-word prager u conservative talk radio the left dennis prager n-wrod
Politics

416 PPM: Carbon in atmosphere hits new record high and no one is talking about it

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere hit a record high Monday, a reading from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that elicited fresh calls from climate activists and scientists for the international community to end planet-heating emissions from fossil fuels and deforestation.

Keep Reading
environment carbon carbon footprint air pollution fossil fuels climate crisis climate change
Science