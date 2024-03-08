Cookie Monster's tweet about 'shrinkflation' sees support from top politicians and the White House

“Me love eating cookies,” Cookie Monster wrote on Twitter. American knows how much Cookie Monster loves his chocolate chip cookies. Just like everyone else Cookie Monster is being affected by "shrinkflation" and that means fewer cookies to eat. Cookie Monster decided to take to Twitter to raise the issue and found support from the White House and a few other politicians as well. The muppet wrote, "Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller." The post was viewed by over 4 million people in just a day.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 18: Elmo and Cookie Monster celebrate the return of Sesame Street Live! at The Empire State Building on February 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller. 😔 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) March 4, 2024

Shrinkflation refers to the practice of reducing a product's amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price. It occurs when companies keep their prices the same but offer less quantity of their products. As the iconic blue character shrinkflation in the prices of his favorite cookies, he was dismayed. But he just shrugged it off by writing in a follow-up tweet that he will just manage it by eating more cookies, "Guess me going to have to eat double da cookies!"

Guess me going to have to eat double da cookies!

🍪🍪 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) March 4, 2024

With this tweet, the "Sesame Street" character caught the attention of some of the most high-profile and influential personalities including politicians on Capitol Hill and even the White House. Following this, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to write his view on shrinkflation, "Give me a break. The American public is tired of being played for suckers," he said, "I'm calling on companies to put a stop to this. Let's make sure businesses do the right thing now." In addition to the President, the tweet attracted the attention of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who retweeted Cookie Monster's post, adding, "Me too, Cookie Monster... People in my state of Ohio are fed up - They should get all the cookie they pay for."

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor/Puppeteer David Rudman speaks onstage during the 'PBS Kids Update/Sesame Street 45th Season Anniversary' panel discussion at the PBS portion of the 2014 Winter Television Critics Association tour at Langham Hotel on January 21, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Me too, Cookie Monster. Big corporations shrink the size of their products without shrinking their prices, all to pay for CEO bonuses.



People in my state of Ohio are fed up — they should get all the cookie they pay for. https://t.co/10OsqGzf4h — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) March 4, 2024

While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same?



Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend.



I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/wL1NsEh78F — President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024

Daniel Zhao, the lead economist and senior manager on Glassdoor's economic research team, also responded to Cookie Monster’s concern. Zhao tweeted, "Cookie Monster may be upset given cookie inflation spiked in '22, peaking at +19% in Nov '22." He then offered some good news by writing, "Cookie inflation is down to a placid +0.5% (year-over-year) as of Jan 2024, but prices are still up +28% vs pre-Covid."

Cookie Monster may be upset given cookie inflation spiked in '22, peaking at +19% yoy in Nov '22.



Cookie inflation is down to a placid +0.5% yoy as of Jan 2024, but prices are still up +28% vs pre-Covid.



But that's tough for somebody whose consumption basket is 100% cookies. https://t.co/Nj4M8PSiEI pic.twitter.com/DYcOFctjSE — Daniel Zhao (@DanielBZhao) March 4, 2024

According to The New York Times, Girl Scout Cookies also increased their prices in February 2024, raising the price to $7 a box for favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs, up from $5. “While prices have remained steady in many areas for years, some councils have made the tough decision to shift prices,” the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. told The New York Times. Not only the Girl Scout Cookies, but OREO Double Stuf Chocolate Sandwich Cookies also displayed a shrinkflation. The prices of Oreo shrank by 6% in size by weight from January 2019 to October 2023, according to a report based on Labor Department numbers. The tweet of the Cookie Monster also drew the attention of U.S. Senator for Maryland, Chris Van Hollen who wrote, “We’re working to stop them — no one should be getting richer off smaller cookies!”

We hate it too, Cookie Monster. And it’s not just cookies! Greedy corporations are making lots of things smaller without cutting prices. We’re working to stop them — no one should be getting richer off smaller cookies! https://t.co/DWOXcG2fNy — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 5, 2024

This is not the first time that the Cookie Monster has stirred an uproar over a social issue. Cookie Monster has often touched upon various contemporary issues on his social media, issues including Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, therapy and self-care among other things. The muppet is best known for his voracious appetite and his famous eating catchphrase "Me want cookie!"