Turns out dogs love baby talk after all and we've got science to prove it

Yes, he IS a good boy. Yes, he IS.

Cecily Knobler
By Cecily KnoblerMar 20, 2025
It's official. If you use that higher-pitched, overly-emphasized voice when speaking to a dog, they usually love it.

Let's back up a second and discuss what "baby talk" actually is. Often known by linguists as "motherese" (or more recently, "parentese") and by child development researchers as "child-directed" speech, this involves talking in a "high pitch and exaggerated intonation." According to psychologist Anna Fernald's article "Four-Month-Olds Prefer to Listen to Motherese" on ScienceDirect, "fourty-eight 4-month-old infants were tested in an operant auditory preference procedure. Infants showed a significant listening preference for the motherese speech register."

mothers, babies, children, motherhood, motherese Mother and baby. Photo by Ana Tablas on Unsplash

But back to those dogs. Newer research shows that they like a cutesy voice, just as babies do. According to a 2023 article in The Independent, the journal Communications Biology compares the brains of infants and dogs. In terms of directed speech for babies, "Such speech has previously been found to be very important for the healthy cognitive, social, and language development of children, who are also tuned to such a high-pitched voice."

dog, outside, pup, good boy, animalA large white dog standing on top of a grass covered field Photo by Artem Kniaz on Unsplash

"But researchers, including those from the Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary, hoped to assess whether dog brains are also sensitive to this way of communication."

So, they studied dogs while they were awake and had them listen to "dog, infant, and adult-directed speech recorded from 12 women and men in real-life interactions." They then measured their brain activity using fMRI scans and found "the sound-processing regions of the dogs’ brains responded more to dog- and infant-directed than adult-directed speech."

It gets even more specific. "Scientists also found dog- and infant-directed speech sensitivity of dog brains was more pronounced when the speakers were women, and was affected by voice pitch and its variation."

In a 2018 article, "Study Shows Dogs Really Do Respond to Baby Talk," from American Kennel Club's site, writer Linda Lombardi shares, "Researchers at the University of York in the United Kingdom tested two different types of speech on dogs. One type was a normal, conversational tone you’d use when speaking to another adult, with subject matter pertaining to human-oriented topics. The other was what researchers called 'dog-directed speech,' using exaggerated intonation when talking about dog-relevant subjects, like treats and walks."

In one experiment, they played recordings for leashed dogs. The study states they, "measured how much time they spent looking at each person while the speech was being played. After the recording ended, the dog was allowed off-leash, and the time spent with each person was measured. Researchers found that dogs spent more time looking at the person who spoke in baby talk, as well as more time sitting with that individual once the recordings were over."

small dog, little dog, dog, baby talk, puppydog pug live GIFGiphy

In a second test, researchers wanted to see if the subject matter would inspire the dogs' reactions. The researchers tried "baby talk paired with human topics." In this recording, "normal conversational intonation was used to discuss walks and treats. In this experiment, the dogs had no preference, showing that the combination of baby talk and dog-relevant subject matter was needed to keep their attention."

In other words, while dogs do respond to baby talk, they also perk up when words like "treat," "walkies," and "go for a ride" get thrown around.

So, if you find yourself calling your pup a "wittle tiny baby," you're probably not alone. These TikTokers sure had fun showing how their dogs responded with the "mindful coding" baby voice.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Animals
Animals

Turns out dogs love baby talk after all and we've got science to prove it

Photos of Herbie Hancock and a futuristic AI humanoid
Culture

Jazz icon Herbie Hancock's intriguing philosophy about AI: Humans should show it kindness

Diamond Dallas Page world title win celebration/training with Lex Luger
Heroes

Pro wrestler turned yogi is saving the lives of addicts and the injured

A photo of a lunar sunset from the Moon
Science

NASA releases stunning hi-def photos of sunset from the Moon

A school bus in Calgary picks up dogs for daily adventures and training sessions
a dog sitting on the ground in front of a bus stop
Photo by Rafaëlla Waasdorp on Unsplash

A school bus in Calgary picks up dogs for daily adventures and training sessions

Imagine the most nostalgic school bus from your childhood. Now, fill the seats — instead of with children — with Golden Retrievers, Poodles, Labradors, and every breed in-between. That’s what you’ll get on the Ruff and Puff Doggy Day Camp bus, from the canine-loving mind of Denzel Morrison.

That’s right. A good old-fashioned bus goes house to house to pick up neighborhood pups to take them on jaunty adventures to a private park and even get dog-friendly Pup-Cups at Starbucks. Self-described as "the first original Dog Bus in Calgary, Alberta," they have been brightening up people’s algorithms online for a while now.

Camels stand against the backdrop of the Egyptian pyramids

Airbnb has agreed to stop promoting and selling tickets for tours and experiences involving controversial camel and horse rides at the Giza pyramid complex.

Photo by Fynn schmidt on Unsplash

Airbnb is banning the sale of controversial camel rides at the Egyptian pyramids

Vacation rental company Airbnb has agreed to stop promoting and selling tickets for tours and experiences involving controversial camel and horse rides at the Giza pyramid complex, according to a statement from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

Five other North American travel companies—Black Tomato, Shore Excursions Group, ToursByLocals, Under30Experiences, and World Travel Holdings—have taken the same stance against such rides, described by PETA as "exploitative," at the historic Egyptian spot. In response, the animal rights nonprofit organization is "sending the companies delicious vegan chocolates."

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof
Dog Sitting on Roof
Reddit

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

While strolling through a quiet neighborhood, you might do a double take if you spotted this majestic sight. Concerned for the welfare of a dog perched on a roof, you’d likely approach the house and say, “Uh, I’m not sure if you know, but there’s...a dog on your ROOF."

Well, the family inside is aware that there's often a dog on their roof. It's their pet Golden, Huckleberry, and he just sorta likes it up there.

Pictures of a dog and a hand pointing a remote control at a TV

An adorable dog knows it's time for bed when it hears the end music of the reality show 'Love Island.'

Photo credit: Canva

Dog knows its bedtime by hearing the 'Love Island' end music

One of life’s few unpolluted pleasures is watching your pet experience a genuine Pavlovian response. Stephen, my handsome and wrinkly pit bull mix, brings me daily dinnertime joy when he bolts to his crate, clearly understanding when I touch the measuring cup that it’s time to feast.

A pup named Polly has gone viral for an equally sweet but way funnier reason: darting to her crate for bedtime upon hearing the closing theme music to the reality TV dating show Love Island. User "jonesbethc" posted the evidence on TikTok, showing Polly’s face perk up amid the pounding drums; then, when those slick synthesizers kick in, the dog looks back for confirmation and then obediently jumps off the bed and into her crate. "Polly knows the ending sound of love island means bedtime," jonesbethc wrote in the caption.

Dogs can recognize a bad person and there's science to prove it
selective focus photography of three brown puppies
Photo by Anoir Chafik on Unsplash

Dogs can recognize a bad person and there's science to prove it

Dogs can smell fear, but can they sniff out the truth? Your dog might actually be smarter than you're giving it credit for. It turns out, dogs are pretty good at picking up on human behavior. Science says so. A team led by Akiko Takaoka of Kyoto University in Japan conducted a study that found out that dogs actually know if you're to be believed or not.

The study involved tricking dogs in the name of science. Humans have known for a long time that if you point at an object, a dog will run to it. Researchers utilized this information in their study. During the experiment, they pointed at a container that was filled with hidden food. Sure enough, the dog ran towards the container. Then, they pointed at a container that was empty. The dogs ran towards it, but found that it had no food.

Kaavan, the 'World's loneliest elephant' just had his first contact with another elephant in 8 years

Elephants are famously social, highly intelligent creatures. In the wild, they live in cooperative groups with close family ties and complex, distinguishable social structures.

So imagine an elephant who has been held in captivity, chained by the legs in increasingly deteriorating conditions for 35 years, with the last eight years being entirely alone. That's how Kaavan, an Asian elephant dubbed the "world's loneliest elephant" has lived his life since he was a brought to the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad as a baby. After his partner, Saheli, passed away in 2012, he's not had any contact with another of his species.

In May, Pakistan's High Court closed down the zoo due to inhumane conditions and systemic negligence. But thankfully, Kaavan's plight caught the attention of animal advocates around the world, and through a coordinated effort, he was rescued.

Kaavan, whose physical and mental health suffered in the zoo, has now been transferred to Cambodia, where he will live with 600 other elephants at the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary. Yesterday, he had his first contact with a fellow elephant, touching trunks through two hefty fences. Four Paws, the organization that stepped in to rescue Kaavan, called it "a huge moment."

