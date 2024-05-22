Experts believe this unique creature could make it to the end of the world

Over the years, humans have fictionally depicted how they could survive an apocalypse through films like "2012", "Mad Max" and more. Scientists have clearly ruled out the possibility of human life thriving in a post-apocalyptic world, however, they have pointed out that one creature holds the capacity to make it to the end of the world and it is a micro aquatic animal called a 'tardigrade.'

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Pixabay

Researchers from the University of Oxford and Harvard University were able to tag this near-microscopic creature as "indestructible." Experts believe that these aquatic animals have the best chance of survival after a 2017 study explored the possibility of life in case of astrophysical events.

The study focused on world-ending events that might be triggered by elements of space. The conditions of this study stressed extremely lethal scenarios that might affect our planet. Researchers laid down three three astrophysical sources – supernovae, gamma-ray bursts, large asteroid impacts, and passing-by stars. The test results indicated that humans would not be able to survive such destructive events as these would boil all the water in Earth’s oceans. The test also revealed that the tardigrades are the only thing on this planet that might survive these harsh conditions.

Image Source: A model tardigrade is seen in a display case at The Grant Museum on February 20, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

These creatures are not visible to the naked eye and are often called water bears or moss piglets. They are near-microscopic aquatic animals with plump, segmented bodies, flattened heads and most importantly harmless to human life. At the same time, one should not underestimate their power to survive in extreme conditions.

Tardigrades have been present on Earth for at least 600 million years and interestingly, have survived all five mass extinction events. Like a lot of animals, these tiny living beings can enter a state of hibernation known as cryptobiosis. During this process, tardigrades expel more than 95 percent of the water from their bodies. Additionally, they can withstand temperatures as low as -460°F, and as high as 302°F, as well as extreme pressure and strong radiation.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Marco Allasio

These plump yet tiny mammals were first discovered in 1773 by German zoologist J.A.E. Goeze who looked through a microscope at a sample of water and was surprised to discover a tiny, eight-legged, slow-moving animal. He decided to call it “Kleiner Wasserbär” which in German stands for “little water bear.” In 1776, Italian biologist Lazzaro Spallanzani came up with a name and called it a “tardigrada,” which in Italian means "slow stepper," as per Smithsonian Magazine.

Meanwhile, the co-author of the study, Dr David Sloan, elaborated on the findings. He said in a statement, "To our surprise, we found that although nearby supernovae or large asteroid impacts would be catastrophic for people, tardigrades could be unaffected." He added, "Therefore it seems that life, once it gets going, is hard to wipe out entirely. Huge numbers of species, or even entire genera may become extinct, but life as a whole will go on."