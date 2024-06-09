GQ’s 1995 list of ‘overrated’ things causes a stir 30 years later: 'This list didn't age well'

Popularity is vastly overrated. Things like sipping lattes, revering celebrities, crafting zines, and relishing summer mangoes might be popular, but not always liked, particularly by the author who penned this list for the 1995 issue of GQ Magazine. The list has 81 names of people, places, foods, and things that the author thought, were "utterly unworthy of the praise and respect they’d received.” After 3 decades, when the list surfaced on the internet again, it caused an uproar, with people questioning its genuineness.

A snapshot of the magazine featuring the list was posted on Reddit by a user, u/lamboo-. In just a few days, it has managed to grab the attention of hundreds of reactions. Beneath the bold title, “The 1995 Overrated List,” appears a witty description that reads, “On this page in last September issue, GQ introduced ‘The Overrated List,’ a roster of eighty-one people, places and things, utterly unworthy of the praise and respect they’d received."

"Twelve months have gone by, and suffice it to say, there’s still a lot of mediocrity and outright crap out there that’s getting a free ride. But not here," reads the full description by the magazine. In the image, we see a layout featuring 90s vintage-looking photos arranged in a hollow square design surrounding the detailed list, which is divided into three columns.

From former chairman of the Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan to rainforests and virtual reality, the wide range of the list has left a lot of people flabbergasted as they fail to understand how some of the top trends of the year 1995 are deemed "overrated" by the magazine. A few entries on the list on which a majority of people disagree are:

1. Mangoes

In the 1990s, the popularity of mangoes started to grow exponentially around the globe. South Asia saw mangoes' increasing popularity during that time. In North America and Europe, too, mangoes became highly popular, making millions of sales. Even more so, in the year 1995, mangoes won the Guinness World Record for being the sweetest fruit!

2. Lattes

According to 787Coffee, the trend of serving lattes is mostly attributed to a Seattle-based company, Seattle’s Best Coffee, that introduced the iced latte in the year 1995. In the same year, a man named David Schomer introduced "latte art" in Seattle and created a video course titled "Caffe Latte Art," which became viral at that time, per HISTORY.

3. Righteousness about Ticketmaster

In 1995, rock band Pearl Jam went into battle with the ticketing giant Ticketmaster. The argument stirred up on the subject of booking fees. The band claimed that Ticketmaster had charged higher ticket fees from the fans than the actual fee. Although the argument was resolved later on, the year is remembered for this tug-of-war, according to FarOutMagazine.

4. Rainforests

Global warming was not as bad in the 1990s as it is now, but signs of deforestation were already beginning to show. Headlines buzzed with stories of Amazon forests. According to the satellite images collected by NASA between 1993 and 1995, Amazon rainforests were rapidly starting to become deforested. An article by The New York Times also revealed that over 6,950 square miles of the Amazon were destroyed from 1995 to 1996, indicating that the situation was getting out of control.

5. Bill Gates’ electrofitted bunker home

In 1995, Bill Gates published a book titled "The Road Ahead," in which he described his dream bunker house situated near Lake Washington. In an excerpt, he revealed that it was the first house to have the most unusual electronic features built into it. The house made headlines and people were intrigued by the high-tech home boasting eccentric features.

Interestingly, the list also features some very random things like zines, duets, comic books, the smell of fresh-cut grass, digitized family albums, poetry slams, and large intestine. Plus, entries like “the white Power Ranger” made people quite mad at the magazine writers.

u/question4theppl5 expressed surprise at the list, saying, “Wood burning pizza ovens? Damn, this person has no joy.” u/sunshine3310 was jolted by the "magoes" entry, “What does anyone have against mangoes." u/ajhart86 had a sarcastic jibe towards the list, “I’m glad someone is finally calling out the large intestine.” u/TeamocilAddict commented, "Wow this really aged poorly" and u/AshgarPN added, "80% of this list did not age well."

It seems people wonder whether this "overrated" list itself is becoming overrated. In any case, here’s the full list of the 89 things that were considered "overrated" by GQ 28 years ago. '90s sensation Björk tops the list.

1. Bjork

2. Alan Greenspan

3. Christo

4. Righteousness about Ticketmaster

5. Vine-ripened tomatoes

6. Rain forests

7. Pitt the Younger

8. Homespun American wisdom

9. Lattes

10. Pat Riley

11. The white Power Ranger

12. Shaved heads

13. Violent action movies from Hong Kong

14. Martin Lawrence

15. Melissa Etheridge

16. Converting to Islam in jail

17. Lisa Maris Presley’s looks

18. Beaujolais Nouveau

19. Gender ambiguity

20. The prefix cyber

21. Poetry slams

22. Bill Gates’ electrofitted bunker home

23. Absolutely Fabulous sitcom

24. Raconteur cabbies

25. Being the host city of the Olympic Games

26. Martin Amis

27. Alumni of The Harvard Lampoon

28. Upscale taquerias

29. The ‘genius’ of Brian Wilson

30. Fiestaware

31. Local color

32. Wood-burning pizza ovens

33. Field trips to see Peter and the Wolf

34. Anything called a ‘summerfest’

35. Agassi vs. Sampras

36. CNBC talk shows

37. The prefix cyber-

38. ‘Town meeting’-style interfaces with elected officials

39. Pliny the Elder

40. Montana-based writers

41. Designer lesbianism

42. Designer Buddhism

43. The large intestine

44. Driving a 4X4 on gravel

45. Amusement parks

46. Corinthian leather

47. Longevity

48. Gay stand-up comedy

49. Morphing

50. Mangoes

51. Appearing at a public function unwashed and on the arm of Juliette Lewis

52. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

53. Every Broadway musical since Evita

54. Digitized family albums

55. Cruise control

56. Middle-relief pitching

57. Heather Locklear’s galvanizing effect on ‘Melrose Place’

58. Duets

59. Anyone dubbed ‘the Sexiest Man Alive’

60. Striped bass

61. Quick-cutting

62. Zines

63. Jennifer Jason Leigh’s range

64. Virtual reality

65. Heavily choreographed concerts at which the featured performer wears a headset microphone and is backed by 35 dancers

66. Sex on the beach

67. Sex that lasts four hours

68. Rowing crew

69. Michael Graves

70. Youthful world-weariness

71. Reggie Miller

72. Telling it like it is

73. Dessert wines

74. Whit Stillman

75. Any British woman described as a beauty

76. The Baseball Hall of Fame

77. Feisty backbenchers

78. Homeschooling

79. 1968

80. The signed editorials in The New York Times

81. Demi Moore’s body

82. Jay Leno’s comeback

83. Manufacturer rebates

84. Hootie & the Blowfish

85. All-you-can-eat shrimp

86. Comic books

87. The smell of fresh-cut grass

88. Instantaneous Wall Street jokes about national tragedies

89. Having a ‘funny’ back page