In a first, Denver is offering residents $500 to fix their neighbourhoods

One’s neighborhood is an important determinant of one’s overall lifestyle, health, and wellness. The city of Denver is now offering Denverites financial aid to support healthy and active living in their neighborhood. Whether it is community clean-up, potholes fix-up, or an art project for the street walls, the fund will enable city people to do about anything to redress their neighborhoods.

Image Source: An aerial view of downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The project has been organized by Denver Community Active Living Coalition (CALC) in partnership with the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) and Denver Streets Partnership (DSP), according to its official website. “We are offering Micro-Grants of up to $500 for individuals and $1500 for businesses and organizations in support of walkability, bike-ability, or access to safe and healthy spaces for physical activity,” the officials wrote on the website.

Image Source: Tables sit empty in the Lower Highlands neighborhood in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The applications for the grant opened on April 19th, 2024, and will be reviewed on a rolling basis throughout 2024, until the organization’s funds are fully exhausted. The committee behind the program will grade and select individuals’ projects based on a rubric and equity map.

However, certain terms and conditions apply to those interested in filling out the application form. For example, the project must take place within Denver and finish within 90 days of receiving funding. Post-project reflections must be returned within 2 weeks of project completion. The last condition is that the Micro-Grant approval cannot be replaced or superseded by other necessary permit processes or approvals that may be needed for a project.

Image Source: A member of a construction crew works on the exterior of a new home in the Stapleton neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

There is also a set of eligibility criteria for applying to this program. For instance, the individual, business, or organization applying for the Micro-Grant must be a citizen of the City & County of Denver. Individuals may apply for up to $500, to be distributed via gift card or check. In addition, organizations or businesses with a valid W-9 may apply for up to $1500, to be distributed via check or ACH. All the Micro-Grant recipients will receive a 1099 for their Micro-Grant funds if being paid by check. So, they should prepare the essential expenses and taxes appropriately. Interested residents can apply online or by calling the city at 720-865-8716.

This is not the only Micro-grant that the City of Denver has offered to its residents. The city has been generous in offering several grants to support budding entrepreneurs, youth, and vulnerable populations. As per Denverite, the city has a lot of grants for things like RTD passes for those in need, long-time small businesses, and public art. This particular grant is focused on individuals in addition to organizations, businesses, and other groups.

Image Source: Downtown Denver skyline, photographed from the Jacquard Hotel rooftop in Denver, Colorado on November 15, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

However, the eligible and selected individuals cannot employ the funds of the grant for personal use like purchasing a new vehicle, refurbishing one’s house, for family entertainment or retreats, and of course, for any illegal activities.