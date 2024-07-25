Incredibly bizarre clip of 'leak in the sky' reminds people of 'The Truman Show'

A video showing a strange phenomenon in the sky has attracted the spotlight on the internet recently. A man, who goes by @d_a_v_y__ on X, shared the clip a couple of years ago but it has again gone viral on social media. The video captured a busy street that looked dry, except for one spot that looked drenched. The view left passersby stunned as they witnessed rain pouring in only one portion of the road. The weather seemed gloomy and the clouds were dark but there was no rain in any other part of the street.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Fabiano Rodrigues

The video captured the rain coming from the sky and explored different angles but there seemed to be no loopholes. With no visible roofs, pipes or any source of water, it looked like the rain came straight from the clouds onto the small area, leaving the rest of the space dry and normal. It seemed like everyone was caught in a spell and there was some magic unfolding. Taking the situation in a light-hearted manner, several people joked about the spectacle, stating that the clouds were "leaking" or malfunctioning.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Vika Gliter

The video was shared with a witty caption that read, “We are looking for a competent plumber to repair a leak in the sky.” Several people shared possible reasons as to why the water was falling from the sky on only a small spot. @honeyouramess wrote, “I saw the same thing with my boyfriend, we thought we were crazy, but we realized that it must be water on the roof right next door that the wind was pushing.” @Elliotk1 revealed the location of the incident, “Ah, that's excellent, I passed by at the same time. Rue du Château in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.”

On cherche un plombier compétent pour réparer une fuite dans le ciel pic.twitter.com/2h6aQYKFOQ — DG (@d_a_v_y__) June 5, 2019

Several people even pointed out that the scenario resembled a lot like a magic trick enacted in “The Truman Show.” @lynn_1a said, “It reminds me of the Truman Show," referring to the part where Truman Burbank (played by Jim Carrey) gets very specifically rained on and he almost figures out that he is living in a simulation of the real world.

The Truman Show is real!?!? Lol pic.twitter.com/Dnpz0n7vqv — Caliente Chinito (@CalienteChinito) June 7, 2019

The Truman Show ??!! — PHILGILL (@IOPHILGILL) June 7, 2019

A section of the commenters put a hilarious twist to the scenario. @DavArtNow said, “No, but I told the architect not to put the shower in the middle of the road.” @ABycroft added, “The sky appears to be haunted. Sherlock would love this mystery.” @CEW_Otakuni wrote, “There is surely a cloud that works under Internet Explorer in the lot.” @Moulaye_Ismail added, “Look at this water flowing from the sky like a faucet.”

Paris was not the only place that witnessed such an astounding situation. Turkey also experienced rain falling in an ultra-local mode and drenching only a selected few pedestrians. u/slevin4k shared a video of the same and chaos was seen as people moved away from the area to avoid getting wet from the downpour. Pretty amazing, isn't it?