Interesting video shows how Earth’s continents could look in 250 million years

The present map of our planet bears only little resemblance to the one created thousands of years ago. Around 300 to 200 million years ago, only a single continent called Pangea existed that broke into pieces with time. This shift in plate tectonics is said to take place again. An animation from the nonprofit AGU (Advancing Earth and Space Science) shows the predicted future formation of the next supercontinent over the next 250 million years.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Lara Jameson

In 1912, German meteorologist Alfred Wegener first proposed the concept of a "supercontinent," according to National Geographic. He hypothesized that the different continents had previously been joined together in a supercontinent he called "Pangaea." Wegener proposed that Earth's dynamic plate tectonics broke them into pieces of land over millions of years. In the animated clip, a probability has been shown, throwing light on how Pangea might reformed drastically in approximately 250 million years.

According to experts, the process could take place over millions of years and the potential result would be the formation of a huge supercontinent. The brief clip that lasted only 17 seconds portrayed how, in millions of years, the continents on this planet could again join to become one gigantic landmass.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Pixabay

The video first shows how Australia would join Asia. Then it displays Antarctica moving up to join the amalgamation of Australia and Asia. After that, we can see North America joining Africa and South America joining Antarctica. Then, all the continents join together to form a supercontinent.

Mattias Green, an oceanographer from Bangor University’s School of Ocean Sciences who was one of the creators of the animated simulation, led a study suggesting ocean tides play a significant role in forming supercontinents. He said, "It probably doesn’t mean anything to humans now in our lifetime. But it does enhance our understanding of interactions between plate tectonics, Earth’s climate system, its oceans, and even how the evolution of life is, at least to some extent, driven by this tidal process."

Green also talked about how the simulation addressed the matter of tides, "Our simulations suggest that the tides are, at the moment, abnormally large. And that was our motivating question: If the tides were weak up until 200 million years ago, and they’ve since shot up and become very energetic over the past two million years, what will happen if we move millions of years into the future?”

Geophysicist Dietmar Müller from the University of Sydney in Australia has assured people that these massive changes won't affect the current life on Earth. But, "it does enhance our understanding of interactions between plate tectonics, Earth’s climate system, its oceans, and even how the evolution of life is, at least to some extent, driven by this tidal process," he said.