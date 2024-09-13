Incredible animation shows how much Earth's continents have shifted in 1.8 billion years

It is the surreal nature of “plate tectonics” that has evolved, shaped, and designed the Earth. When tectonic plates crash into each other, they give birth to mountains; when they split apart, they form vast chasms that rain turns into oceans. As time goes by, this dance of tectonic plates shapes new continents out of which, new animal and plant species evolve and emerge. Combing through the information of these plates, a team of geologists reconstructed the plate tectonics of the planet over the last 1.8 billion years, reported The Conversation. Along with a paper published in the journal Geoscience Frontiers, the geologists created an animation that maps the Earth over the last 40% of its geological history.

Plate tectonics refers to the Earth's crust that is divided into fragments or plates that float above the mantle. Earth is the only planet in the solar system to feature plate tectonics due to its internal heat and liquid water which other planets lack. Plate tectonics doesn’t just shift the geology of Earth, it constantly prompts a range of natural phenomena like volcanoes and earthquakes. When plates collide with each other, their boundary accumulates energy which is released in the form of earthquakes, per Forbes. And when a plate is breaking apart, the cracks in its surface allow magma to rise to the surface, triggering volcanoes.

In the latest research, led by Xianzhi Cao from the Ocean University in China, researchers liken this continental dance of plates to a work of “natural art.” Using a combination of old models, new geophysical data, and improved software, they simulated how the globe experienced variations over the past 1.8 billion years. The researchers took into consideration, the formation of three supercontinents – “Nuna” existing from 2.1 to 1.35 billion years ago, “Rodinia” existing from 1.26 to 0.9 billion years ago, and “Pangaea” existing from 335 to 200 million years ago.

About 1.35 million years ago, the supercontinent Nuna split apart, forming Rodinia, which further split apart to form the supercontinent Gondwana. About 200 million years ago, during the era of dinosaurs, Gondwana conjoined with North America, Europe, and northern Asia to form a larger supercontinent called Pangaea. Meanwhile, India started moving a little bit towards the south.

As the tectonic plates moved around, it didn’t only prompt the formation of new continents, but also new living organisms and new supplies of nutrients. As these plates shifted, the elements buried deep into the Earth rose to the surface and made their way into rivers and oceans, from where organisms started employing these elements in their life. Two of these primary elements are phosphorus and molybdenum. While organisms use phosphorus to build DNA molecules, molybdenum is utilized to strip nitrogen from the atmosphere to make life-sustaining proteins.

Mapping out plate tectonics also exposed their chemistry with the atmosphere. Deep into the rocks, as metals like cobalt and copper are washed away from oxygen-rich liquids, they form metal ore deposits in the bosoms of the volcanoes from where they are spewed out when the volcanoes erupt. Researchers note in the paper that although their newly-created model is not devoid of errors altogether, but it is the “most robust” snapshot of plate tectonics ever created using a wealth of paleomagnetic data and geology information.