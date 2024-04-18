Lawyer reveals why shoppers should avoid self-checkout kiosks at stores and people can't believe it

Self-checkouts in retail promise speedy checkouts, as well as, efficient and quick purchases. Retail giants in the U.S. and other countries have already introduced self-checkout systems at some stores. Criminal defense attorney and TikTok user Carrie Jernigan (@carriejernigan1) has now highlighted that using self-checkouts can be risky due to the possibility of being falsely arrested for shoplifting.

Representative Image source: Assistant Manager Antonio Bicciche helps customer Lily Franklin from Montebello, CA with ringing up a purchase inside Walmart (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

In a clip uploaded on TikTok, she has given three reasons people may get charged with shoplifting at a self-checkout. In the video, Jernigan explains that three types of people get into trouble while in self-checkout mode. She categorizes by saying that the first group consists of professional shoplifters. The second group, however, is guilty of what she calls “theft by mistake.” According to Jernigan, this is where innocent people can get into trouble. The third group, according to her, refers to the people who did not take anything at all.

She also states that since people in the first category have become extremely competent at stealing via self-checkout, their crimes are almost impossible to identify. As a result, asset protection at big box stores is now less sympathetic to people who did not intend to steal. It has begun targeting consumers who legitimately purchased an item when the business eventually realizes they are short on inventory. The lawyer adds, "They have lost all sympathy, and they are just taking a ‘Tell it to the judge’ approach."

As the clip progresses, Jernigan discusses a situation where customers unintentionally miss scanning an item while checking out at a store, and how this can lead to charges later on, even if the customer didn't mean to steal. She states how big-box businesses, like supermarkets or department stores, might not invest the time and resources to differentiate between accidental and intentional theft.

Explaining the full process of how these big businesses catch hold of the so-called thief, she said, "So, they will begin watching hours of video to see the last person who checked out with the Mario Lego set because they're two short. And, for some reason, they pinpoint that they think you did it." She further adds, "And because of who these big box stores are, they usually have to present very little evidence to get an affidavit for warrant signed, the charges that could land you up to a year in jail get filed, and then you are fighting for your life trying to determine what day you were at Walmart, what all you bought."

The end product of such harassment is time-consuming court appearances accompanied by pricey lawsuits - which according to Jernigan isn't worth the risk. TikTok users responded to her video by sharing their horror stories of using the self-checkout counter. "Took me 7 months and cost me 6,000 to clear my name after I was falsely accused and the evidence should have exonerated me immediately," wrote @karengilesalabamabeaches. @beckoreily added: "My mom accidentally left a tiny $3 lemon oil in her cart after buying $300 in groceries. She was charged with theft and had to do community service."