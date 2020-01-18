GOOD

The world is rallying around Tori, the Target employee Tweet-shamed by an irate cheapskate

Tod Perry
01.18.20
via David Leavitt / Twitter

Anyone who has ever worked in retail knows that the worst thing about the job, right after the pay, are the unreasonable cheapskates who "want to talk to your manager" to get some money off an item.

They think that throwing a tantrum will save them a few bucks and don't care if they completely embarrass themselves in the process. Sometimes that involves belittling the poor employee who's just trying to get through their day with an ounce of dignity.

Twitter is rallying around a gal named Tori who works at a Target in Massachusetts after she was tweet-shamed by irate chapekate, journalist, and Twitter troll, David Leavitt.

Leavitt describes himself as a "multimedia journalist who has worked for CBS, AXS, Yahoo, and others."

According to his Twitter post, Leavitt spotted an Oral-B electric toothbrush that was incorrectly priced for a penny at the Target store and demanded that Tori give it to her at that price.

The Oral-B Pro 5000 usually retails for around $89.

via David Leavitt / Twitter

So Leavitt shamed the woman on Twitter, sharing a photo of her, saying, "This @target manager Tori is not honoring the price of their items per massachusetts law."

He then said he called the police because he believes that Target wasn't following Massachusetts pricing laws. But, as we shall see later, Tori was completely right about the situation.

via David Leavitt / Twitter

He now vows to sue Target over the electric toothbrush which seems much more costly than just paying the $89.

Leavitt's tweet quickly went viral and not because the Twitterverse has a bone to pick with Target. Most people think he's a total douche for publicly shaming a young woman who's just doing her job.

Tori is also receiving a lot of love for looking totally nonplussed by his hysterics.



An eagle-eyed Twitter user pointed out that the tag is for the display item.


Another pointed out that according to Massachusetts law, David is wrong.



Some research reveals that Leavitt is a serial cheapskate and pulled the same move at Walmart in 2018.


Leavitt came to prominence as a Twitter troll after a totally inappropriate joke he made after the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2018 killed 23 people.



Even Anthony Bourdain took the time to call him a "steaming, gaping asshole" for the joke. Well, it looks like Leavitt hasn't changed one bit.


