Man tries to show the Earth is flat but ends up proving it's otherwise in brilliant video

The question of whether the Earth is round or flat has sparked debates throughout human history. Even though Greeks proved more than 2,500 years ago that the Earth is round, there is a community of people worldwide, the flat-earthers, who believe that the planet is flat like a pizza, and not round as a ball. For the past few years, a clip has been making rounds on social media that shows a man, who is a flat-earther, experimenting to prove that the Earth is flat. However, in an ironic twist, his experiment consequently proved that our planet is curved, not flat. One place where the clip has garnered massive attention is on a post by u/killHACKS in the Reddit group, r/facepalm.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Nurser Yart

The resurfaced clip is “The Light Experiment” which plays in the ending scene of the 2018 documentary “Behind The Curve.” “Flat-Earther accidentally proves the earth is round in his experiment,” the user captioned the post. According to Newsweek, the person experimenting, as shown in the clip, was Jeran Campanella, while the experiment itself was the brainchild of Bob Knodel. In the clip, Campanella demonstrated a dramatic scenario when his own preconceived notions were challenged by the outcomes of the experiment.

Campanella used a laser gyroscope to perform this unusual experiment. The equipment included three posts of the same height and a high-powered laser. The idea was to set up three measuring posts, placed over a nearly 4-mile length of equal elevation. Once the laser was activated at the first post, its height could be measured at the other two. If the laser was at eight feet on the first post, then five feet at the second, it would indicate the measuring posts were set upon the Earth's curvature.

Behind the Curve is a documentary about the global community of people who believe that the Earth is flat.



This is when flat-earther Jeran Campanella devises a simple experiment and accidentally proves the Earth is round.pic.twitter.com/cP811NN7XX — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 2, 2024

In his first attempt, Campanella's laser light spread out too wide and no accurate measurement could be taken. But by the end, when he used a light instead of a laser. This time, he utilized two Styrofoam sheets with a hole cut out at the center of both. Campanella’s goal was to shine the light through the first hole that would appear on a camera behind the second hole, indicating that a light, set at the same height as the holes, traveled straight across the surface of the Flat Earth. But if the light didn’t make its way to the camera, it would indicate the Earth’s curvature. As Campanella shone light through the hole, the light couldn’t be seen flashing on the computer screen. "Lift up your light, way above your head," Campanella said in the clip. As the light was lifted, it could be observed on the camera. "Interesting, that’s interesting" Campanella mumbled.

According to IFL Science, this experiment has been performed by flat-earthers since around 1836 when Samuel Birley Rowbotham, an English inventor, first did it on the Old Bedford River. Each time, the experiment has invalidated the notion that the Earth is flat. This particular experiment took an investment of approximately $20,000, per The Jerusalem Post.

Most Redditors who watched the clip took the experiment in a slightly humorous manner, saying how flat-earthers never stop experimenting to prove their flat-earth theory. u/incomprehensiblegarb said, “People have known the world is round for literal millennia. Flat Earthers are just addicted to the ‘I'm smarter than everyone else’ feeling and are constantly chasing the dragon.” Others suggested that there were flaws in the experiment. “Only if the ground level were exactly the same at both boards and both cameras would this be a valid experiment,” commented u/thejoshuabreed.