Neuralink’s first user who's quadriplegic reveals what it's like to live with a brain implant chip

Ancient Greek philosopher Plato once said that "reality is created by the mind, we can change our reality by changing our mind." Nowadays, Arizona man Noland Arbaugh is experiencing this proverb in his reality. He does most of his tasks just by thinking, like controlling a computer with his thoughts. He just has to think about moving a cursor on his Macbook screen, and the cursor moves. Noland is a 30-year-old quadriplegic man who chose to become the first human to receive Elon Musk's Neuralink brain implant chip called "The Link" or “Telepathy.” A few months after getting the chip implanted in his brain, he shared how his life changed.

The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.



Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024

Earlier, Noland had to use a mouth-stick to operate his computer. But after getting the chip installed in his brain, Neuralink said in a blog post, that he has set the world record for human BCI (Brain chip interface) cursor control. “It’s just made me more independent, and that helps not only me but everyone around me. It makes me feel less helpless and like less of a burden,” he told Wired, and added, “I love the fact that the people around me don’t have to wait on me so much. Outside of being completely healed, I believe what most quadriplegics want is independence.”

The first @Neuralink product is called Telepathy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024

Noland became paralyzed from the shoulders down to the neck after suffering from a spinal cord injury that resulted after he jumped into a lake and hit something. The brain chip was inserted in his head eight years after his accident, on January 28, 2024.

According to BuiltIn, this futuristic device is a coin-sized chip consisting of thousands of wires. It is surgically embedded in the skull, where it receives information from neural threads that spread out into different sections of a subject’s brain in control of motor skills. Each wire contains sensors capable of recording and emitting electrical currents that are quite smooth.

However, despite having such a complex labyrinth inlaid into his brain space, he feels normal. "If I had lost my memory, and I woke up, and you told me there was something implanted in my brain, then I probably wouldn’t believe you,” he told Live Science, “I have no sensation of it—no way of telling it’s there unless someone goes and physically pushes on it."

In fact, the device has transformed his life like he had never imagined. After feeling grief thinking that he was a burden on his family, now he feels full control over his life. "I can control a computer just like anyone else can, which is not something I was able to do beforehand," Noland told Good Morning America. The brain chip inserted in Noland’s skull works by recording electrical activity in his brain and translating the data into output actions, such as moving a finger, opening and closing hands, clicking a computer mouse, and so on.

I made a meme using my @neuralink while on a flight to Austin. Pretty sure this is a first. Not long ago this would have been impossible. pic.twitter.com/gnHJbgWuMD — Noland Arbaugh (@ModdedQuad) June 20, 2024

Neuralink reported that, in the weeks following the surgery, Noland was able to successfully use the implant to control his laptop while lying down in bed. The company also reported that multiple threads retracted from his brain, reducing the number of effective electrodes.

A week or two later, Noland started experiencing difficulties with the device. Some threads in the BCI had become loose, which hampered the performance of the chip. Noland was suddenly at a standstill. He didn’t want to lose the independence his new life had proffered him. "It was very, very hard to give up all of the amazing things that I was able to do. I think I had cried, basically, afterward."

But his nightmare didn’t last long, for Neuralink was able to make some technical changes that fixed the issues, said Neuralink co-founder DJ Seo to Good Morning America. "We rolled up our sleeves and found various ways for Nolan to be able to recover his performance," he added, "Ever since then, he's been able to do better than what he's been able to do before this."

In their blog post, Neuralink described the modifications they made to the device. "We modified the recording algorithm to be more sensitive to neural population signals, improved the techniques to translate these signals into cursor movements, and enhanced the user interface," the engineers explained.

Previously, this neural implant had only been tested on rats, mice, monkeys, sheep, and pigs. But after opting to become the first person to receive a brain chip implant, Noland said he is optimistic for the future that paralyzed people like him won’t have to suffer as much. "It's going to be amazing when someone can have a spinal cord injury, go into a hospital, get surgery, and walk out a couple of days later," he said, adding, "I think it's gonna happen."

Redefining the boundaries of human capability requires pioneers.



If you have quadriplegia and want to explore new ways of controlling your computer, we invite you to participate in our clinical trial. pic.twitter.com/svqfAkVV1M — Neuralink (@neuralink) May 16, 2024

Currently, he posts regularly on X writing how he operates the computer, creating memes on his phone, and doing as much as everything just by the power of his thoughts. On his X cover, he shares the image of “Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution” diagram with a new phase of evolution added to it in which a man in a wheelchair is portrayed to be communicating with his thought signals. And like this man in the picture, Noland operates his world by controlling his thoughts. Thoughts become things!