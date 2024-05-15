New clock for the moon where seconds tick faster than Earth? Here's what NASA is planning

Humans have come a long way in lunar exploration. However, one thing that has remained constant is the use of a common time zone for both the Earth and the moon. But this won't be used for long as NASA is planning to keep track of the lunar time by creating a separate clock, as per Smithsonian Magazine.

NASA's plan to put a separate clock for the moon emerges out of the need to maintain a new time reference system so that astronauts can understand the time difference better. It should be noted that the entire time frame reference for the moon is different from Earth. Due to less gravity on the moon, time there moves a bit faster — 58.7 microseconds every day — compared to Earth.

To fix the time gap, the White House has tasked NASA and other U.S. agencies to work with international agencies and create a new moon-centric time reference system. Stressing the importance of a separate lunar clock, Kevin Coggins, Deputy Associate Administrator and Program Manager of NASA's Space Communications and Navigation Program, told The Guardian, "An atomic clock on the moon will tick at a different rate than a clock on Earth."

He added, "It makes sense that when you go to another body, like the moon or Mars each one gets its heartbeat." Coggins also talked about the significance of the clock and how beneficial it could be in a bigger context. "The last time NASA sent astronauts to the moon they wore watches, but the timing wasn't as precise and critical as it now with GPS, satellites and intricate computer and communications systems. Those microseconds matter when high-tech systems interact," he said.

NASA has been given time till 2026 to set up the moon-specific time zone, called Coordinated Lunar Time (LTC). The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) has talked about how the absence of LTC could affect us in the future. It said that without the new clock, it would be challenging to ensure that data transfers between spacecraft are secure and that communications among Earth, lunar satellites, bases, and astronauts are synchronized.

The International Space Station (ISS), being in low Earth orbit, will continue to use Coordinated Universal Time or UTC. It is yet to be decided whether NASA will change the timezone for its space station. With more countries actively taking part in stepping on the Moon, this clock will come in handy for data storage and communication.