People are so ready to get rid of Trump #IHopeOurNextPresident is already trending on Twitter
If you are totally ready to move on from Donald Trump, you're not alone. According to a report last April from the Wason Center National Survey of 2020 Voters, "President Trump will be the least popular president to run for reelection in the history of polling."
Yes, you read that right, "history of polling."
According to Gallup, his approval rating hasn't really changed since that report. As of October 31, only 41% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing.
A recent report in Bloomberg found that Trump ranks 10th of 11 polling-era presidents after 1,027 days in office, and his disapproval number is now up to 54.6%.
So people are already fantasizing about a magical day in January 2021 and they wake up to a new president being sworn into office.
RELATED: AOC says Stephen Miller 'must' resign after racist emails exposed
No more crazy 6 am Twitter rants. No more president calling every news report he doesn't like "fake." No more glad-handing with ruthless autocrats. No more bullying and schoolyard nicknames for his political opponents.
Hopefully it's a kinder person who instills a feeling of warmth and pride to be an American instead of a sense of dread and chaos.
Thousands of Twitter users are sounding off who about they type of person they'd like to see in office under #IHopeOurNextPresident. Most of them, it seems, just want a decent human that can handle the job and isn't embarrassing.
Some hope our next president is a functional human being.
The bar is set so low #IHopeOurNextPresident understands how umbrellas work. pic.twitter.com/f4d5dSF7PC
— Adam (@AdamNextDoor) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident doesn't waste toilet paper pic.twitter.com/qMwXw1lBlv
— ⓐⓙ💞 (@AT_Jen321) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident doesn't make up words pic.twitter.com/nSS6AK4gYK
— Ellë Perry (@EllePerry7) November 14, 2019
Some hope out next president is a decent human being.
#IHopeOurNextPresident
Is a decent caring human being.
The bar is so low now. 😐 pic.twitter.com/X4GoJmQEU7
— Dana (@sunkisseeddd1) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident
Is a real human being. pic.twitter.com/t1eS0J5yO3
— L'état, ce n'est pas lui (@Fog_Of_Wars) November 14, 2019
Has a Kind Heart 💕 #IHopeOurNextPresident pic.twitter.com/DACWKmqkOZ
— Jus O Bells 🇨🇦🎄❤️🎅🏻 (@fivefortweeting) November 14, 2019
A lot of people hope our next president is female.
#IHopeOurNextPresident is a woman pic.twitter.com/LeG3o6faG2
— Neverending Ghosted Girl (@girl_ghosted) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident is a woman time for women to take charge. pic.twitter.com/Mz3ezEFhvy
— Ebony (@Bosslady_1027) November 14, 2019
Is a Female ❤️ #IHopeOurNextPresident pic.twitter.com/NycztG51VQ
— Jus O Bells 🇨🇦🎄❤️🎅🏻 (@fivefortweeting) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident Is a woman. pic.twitter.com/bE3cuhJsx5
— Rachel, Patron Saint of Ratchet (@Rachels_Ratchet) November 14, 2019
Some hope it's Mark Del Figgalo. Whoever the hell that is.
#IHopeOurNextPresident is Mark Del Figgalo pic.twitter.com/14wWyUMU2X
— Zoey 101 Out of Context (@Zoey101OutofCxt) November 14, 2019
Some hope our next president is Democrat Andrew Yang.
#IHopeOurNextPresident did the math pic.twitter.com/jovwUtnyu3
— 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕖𝕨 🧢 (@AndrewsSide) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident is Asian American #Yang2020 pic.twitter.com/KHyvu6fFA6
— eli (@elihenry27) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident eradicates poverty and that is @AndrewYang pic.twitter.com/fweACAkhIh
— tweetingyang2020🧢☂️ (@tweetyang2020) November 14, 2019
Others hope it's "Uncle" Joe Biden.
#IHopeOurNextPresident is Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/7v4XzdThOJ
— 😉Diane😻 (@kitawny24) November 14, 2019
Some hope the next president isn't a major creep.
#IHopeOurNextPresident doesn't act creepy with his/her spawn pic.twitter.com/ZwnSrgnfS6
— Ellë Perry (@EllePerry7) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident isn't a rapist.
— 🎂Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident isn't a grabber pic.twitter.com/5VBdhIjg4k
— Ellë Perry (@EllePerry7) November 14, 2019
Some just hope the next president isn't a racist.
#IHopeOurNextPresident Isn't Racist...@dazzling_divas pic.twitter.com/2aI3fXNQsB
— Geff Gefferson (@GeffGefferson1) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident will smoke weed with me and he'll be Snoop Dog! pic.twitter.com/Q74EdgrGOE
— Evan Van (@MadAnter) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident isn't a corrupt, racist traitor installed into office by a hostile foreign power.
— Robert Driemeyer (@RobertDriemeyer) November 14, 2019
Some just hope it isn't Donald Trump.
#IHopeOurNextPresident ISN'T @realDonaldTrump nor anyone even remotely associated with him.
— 🥞🥞 Bill's Pancake Bar and Grill 🥞🥞 (@Bill06277268) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident isn't Trump. Period. pic.twitter.com/AZPVPeUGHq
— Jennifer (@HolyBananas1213) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident isn't Trump.
— Kim (@ladycookiebeski) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident isn't Donald Trump.
— 💡Reactive🔨 (@Reactively) November 14, 2019
#IHopeOurNextPresident is anyone but Trump!
— Robert (@RealRobertOchoa) November 14, 2019