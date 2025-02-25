Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Texas teens win major victory against censorship law targeting LGBTQ youth

"It sends a really strong message that young people's lives matter."

Texas teens win major victory against censorship law targeting LGBTQ youth
Iowa Students Protest Anti-LGBTQ Legislation | Students at h… | Flickr
www.flickr.com
Cecily Knobler
By Cecily KnoblerFeb 25, 2025
Cecily Knobler
See Full Bio

In a world where many people don't feel they have a voice, students in Texas galvanized to find ways to get heard on issues that directly affect them. Forming Students Engaging in Advancing Texas (SEAT) has been transformative, not only for the involved students in Texas, but for youth in other states around the country who are inspired to do the same. SEAT's vision, according to their website, "is normalizing the presence of students in educational policymaking – nothing about us, without us. We strive for a day where students speaking at school board meetings is a norm, not an anomaly."

Their impact has been far-reaching. From fundraising for libraries to fighting bills that prohibit LGBTQ extracurricular school activities, they show up and advocate whenever they can.


File:Book Banning Protest, Atlanta, GA 2-12-2022 P2120070 ...commons.wikimedia.org

So, when the SCOPE Act, which stands for Securing Children Online Through Parental Empowerment, was introduced to the Texas legislature in 2023, SEAT (alongside other advocacy groups) fought aspects of it due to their perceived censorship and invasion of privacy.

In the 2023 opinion piece, "New Texas law will keep kids from needed online community – and hit LGBTQ teens the hardest" for the Star Telegram, Adam Kovacevich wrote, "Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new law that adds fuel to the fire by opening the door to digital state censorship. The bill will deprive teens in need—especially LGBTQ youth—of access to online resources and connections with peers who identify like they do."

He noted the privacy issues as well. "Additionally, the bill puts online privacy at risk for both minors and adults."

Whereas the SCOPE Act claims to guard minors against "grooming," Kovacevich suggested, "Nowhere in the SCOPE Act’s text is so-called grooming content defined, but for anyone who’s followed Texas’ war on school libraries, that word shouldn’t be hard to recognize. 'Child grooming' is the same justification that Texas school board members and far-right activists across the country have used to ban LGBTQ books from local libraries.'"

a crowd of people holding a rainbow flag Photo by Margaux Bellott on Unsplash

Enter the non-profit, FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression), who used their platform to sue Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in August of 2024 on behalf of three SEAT members. On GLAAD.org, Lana Leonard relayed that FIRE and SEAT released a joint press-release, imploring the importance of pushing back because people "use the internet to communicate with young Texans and keep them informed on issues that affect them."

Judge Robert Pittman granted, in a 37-page decision, that three of the SCOPE Act provisions would not be enforced. Leonard shared that, in part, this included "required content monitoring and filtering, targeted advertising bans, and age-verification requirements."

It's a huge start to what will most likely be a lengthy battle. Cameron Samuels, the Executive Director of SEAT, had this inspiring message on their Instagram: "You can't ban queer joy. States like Texas are not a lost cause when our community is struggling. You should be asking us how you can help."

lawsuitonline privacytexasvictoryschool librariesbookslgbtq rightslgbt youth

The Latest

Texas teens win major victory against censorship law targeting LGBTQ youth
Politics

Texas teens win major victory against censorship law targeting LGBTQ youth

Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors
Culture

Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors

Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water
Environment

Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water

Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints
History

Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints

More For You

A person, surrounded by straws, looks confused

Trump promises an executive order to end a push toward paper straws.

Photo credit: Canva

Trump says he'll ban paper straws in government and replace them with plastic

After opening his second presidential term with a flurry of controversial executive orders—touching on everything from tariffs to illegal immigration to transgender people serving in the military—President Trump promised to take aim at another, perhaps less expected, target: drinking straws.

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work," he wrote Friday, Feb. 7 on his social media platforms. "BACK TO PLASTIC!" The post appeared to target the former president’s July 2024 environmental initiative to "phase out" single-use plastics in federal department and agencies.

Keep ReadingShow less
These 27 non-political questions can predict whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat
assets.rebelmouse.io

These 27 non-political questions can predict whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat

Recent polls suggest that Republicans and Democrats have slightly different tastes that have nothing to do with politics. If you like cats, The Beatles, and Starbucks, you tend to vote Democrat. If you're into Toby Keith, Budweiser, and Dunkin' Donuts, you tend to vote Republican.

But an interesting new quiz claims to be 98 percent effective at determining people's political affiliations by asking questions that have zero to do with politics. So how does it work? (Don't read the answer if you haven't taken the quiz yet.)

Keep ReadingShow less

Fox News uses the word ‘hate’ far more often than MSNBC or CNN

`Fox News is up to five times more likely to use the word "hate" in its programming than its main competitors, according to our new study of how cable news channels use language.

Fox particularly uses the term when explaining opposition to Donald Trump. His opponents are said to "hate" Trump, his values and his followers.

Our research, which ran from Jan. 1 to May 8, 2020, initially explored news of Trump's impeachment. Then came the coronavirus. As we sifted through hundreds of cable news transcripts over five months, we noticed consistent differences between the vocabulary used on Fox News and that of MSNBC.

While their news agendas were largely similar, the words they used to describe these newsworthy events diverged greatly.

Keep ReadingShow less
28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
President Obama Calls Crews of Atlantis and the International ...
obamawhitehouse.archives.gov

28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States

As the first African-American elected President of the United States, Barack Obama became a pivotal figure in American history even before his inauguration. But after winning a second term in 2012, his achievements in office have made him one of the most transformative presidents of the past hundred years.

He took office with a country in peril and led it through the Great Recession, two wars, civil unrest, a rash of mass shootings, and changing cultural demographics. In the 2008 campaign he called for change and eight years later we are living in a more prosperous country because of it.

Keep ReadingShow less

Meme artist raises $550,000 in just one hour to rescue Afghans on the Taliban's kill list

We've all spent several days watching the news from Afghanistan with a mixture of horror, sadness, and frustration. Images of crowds of people clamoring to get onto planes at the Kabul airport, human beings clinging to a flying jet before falling to their deaths from the sky, hordes of men, women, and children desperate to escape a violent, extremist regime crammed like sardines into U.S. cargo planes—it's all too much.

We know there are so many people we can't help. That's the tragic reality. But there are people we can help. And that's happening, right now, on the internet and on the ground in Afghanistan.

A humanitarian mission has been pulled together by former U.S. military and special operations personnel to get hundreds of people on the Taliban's kill list out of the country as soon as possible. The mission includes two planes, deep connections on the ground in Afghanistan, and the logistical know-how to get a group of 300+ women's rights activists, translators and their families, as well as other high-value targets who are in imminent danger out of the country.

Keep ReadingShow less

3 big ways that the U.S. will change over the next decade

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

The U.S. has just entered the new decade of the 2020s.

What does our country look like today, and what will it look like 10 years from now, on Jan. 1, 2030? Which demographic groups in the U.S. will grow the most, and which groups will not grow as much, or maybe even decline in the next 10 years?

I am a demographer and I have examined population data from the U.S. Census Bureau and from the Population Division of the United Nations.

Projections show that whites will decline; the number of old people will increase; and racial minorities, mainly Hispanics, will grow the most, making them the main engine of demographic change in the U.S. for the next 10 years and beyond.


Keep ReadingShow less

Biden administration’s $39 billion child care strategy: 5 questions answered

States are getting US$39 billion from the federal government to support child care. The money comes from the $1.9 trillion relief package that President Joe Biden signed in March 2021 and is on top of $10 billion for child care included in the $900 billion relief package former President Donald Trump signed in December 2020. The funds will help child care programs stay open and reopen, while also making it easier for some parents to resume paid work, according to details the Biden administration released April 15, 2021.

Taryn Morrissey, a former senior adviser on early childhood policy during the Obama administration, answers five questions about how this funding will help parents get back to work and what effects this funding might have on the economy.

1. How can these funds help parents get back into the workforce?

Schools and child care centers shut their doors nearly overnight in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic upended daily life, disrupting the work-family balance for households with children.

Mothers have historically shouldered most of the child caregiving, and the increased scale of these responsibilities during the pandemic was no different. Not surprisingly, women – especially those with young children – left the workforce by the millions.

As many Americans return to their physical workplaces, more of the estimated one-third of the American workforce – 50 million people – with children under 14 will will likely need child care.

Keep ReadingShow less

Blaring Quiet Part Out Loud, GOP Lawyer Admits to Supreme Court That Easier Voting Puts Republicans at 'Competitive Disadvantage'

This article originally appeared on Common Dreams. You can read it here.


An attorney representing the Arizona Republican Party on Tuesday helpfully admitted outright what has long been obvious to observers of the GOP's decades-long assault on the franchise: Easier voting makes it harder for Republicans to win elections.

Asked by right-wing Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to explain the Arizona GOP's interest in upholding a state law that disqualifies ballots cast in the wrong precinct—a restriction that voting rights advocates say discriminates against people of color, an assessment backed up last year by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals—Republican lawyer Michael Carvin responded that striking down the regulation would put "us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats."


Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025