Brilliant cereal box closing hack is already a hit for how easy and effective it is

Things like cereal, chips, biscuits, and crackers should be stored in a way that moisture can’t get in. It is annoying to walk to the kitchen and scoop out some chips from the box only to find that they’ve turned soggy. When a woman, Becky Holden McGhee (@becky.holden.923) from Blackpool, UK, got fed up with facing dried-out cereal in her kitchen every morning, she tried a hack to fold the cereal box in such a way that it prevented air and moisture from stealing away the crispness of cereal. The simplicity of the hack caught widespread attention from people on the internet, who then requested her to post a step-by-step tutorial for the same. Since then, her cereal-box-folding hack video has been circulating on social media.

Representative Cover Image Source: Photo of Australian actor Jacki Weaver posing with a box of cereal circa 1965 (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)

Becky, who works as a celebrant, first came across this hack while scrolling through her social media feed, “I came across a post of an American lady who had done it and I was like ‘That looks amazing but I don’t think I’m going to be able to do that.’ Because you see these hacks don’t you, but in reality they’re not that easy to do,” she told Metro. The following morning, she was preparing breakfast, and Becky attempted the hack for herself.

Representative Image Source: Corn Flakes Cereal Boxes (Photo by William Gottlieb/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Her husband, she said, “was just laughing” at her, but she was like “No this is great babe because cereal goes all soggy.” She took some pictures of the boxes and posted them on Facebook. Soon enough, people were requesting her to post a detailed tutorial of the box folding trick. “So in my dressing gown, I got my husband to do a little video because I just thought my friends would see it,” she recalled.

She uploaded this video in May 2020, and since then, it has been viewed over 5 million times, with more than 25,000 comments from people around the world. People started sharing pictures of their cereal boxes, commenting thanks and praises to Becky for sharing the easy hack. Some people added that the hack is valid for cracker boxes too.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Introspective Dsgn

Seema Dalvi said, “I absolutely love this.. clever and easy!” Sarah Heys hilariously wrote, “My life is now complete,” sharing a picture of a yellow cereal box. Clare Owens commented, “This has made my day. I am going to sort mine now.” Honey Potts said, “My cereal is going to thank you!” Talking to Metro, Becky revealed that one Facebook user even replied to her saying the technique used to be published on the back of cereal boxes years ago. But she didn’t come across anything like that before.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Mikhail Nilov

Becky was overwhelmed with this newfound fame, especially when it took her almost “40 years” to stumble upon the basic technique. Speaking to Bored Panda about her viral video, she exclaimed, “It was accidental, I never in a million years thought it would be viewed 3 million times!” She added that she feels “incredibly lucky, all the comments and feedback have been really kind or funny.” She believes the hack has caught so much attention because it is simple. “The folding literally takes seconds, looks really neat, and will stop cereal going all soggy,” she said. Becky said she’ll be continuing to use the spruce kitchen hack in the future. Watch her step-by-step tutorial for this cereal-box-folding method below: