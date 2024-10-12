Ronaldo stood up to a room full of bullies who mocked a Japanese boy for trying to speak in Portuguese

In the world of sports, very few would fail to recognize Cristiano Ronaldo as his contribution to football has been nothing short of extraordinary. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is often known for his hunger for goals but at the same time, he is also known for being a kind-hearted soul off the field. A video has emerged on the internet where the iconic footballer is seen interacting with a young Japanese fan during a promotional event in Japan, in a report covered by The Bleacher.

Image Source - Getty Images I Photo by Jun Sato

In a YouTube video uploaded by Oh My Goal, we see a young Japanese fan interact with Ronaldo in Portuguese. The Japanese child tried to speak Portuguese to Ronaldo, and he can be seen nervously faltering over his words. It was a remarkable achievement considering it wasn't his native language. He wanted to share a message with his idol in Portuguese. However, the audience can be seen laughing and mocking the boy for fumbling while talking to his idol. Ronaldo, however, did not find anything funny. He intervened and addressed the crowd, saying that it took great courage to speak up in a foreign language and lauded his efforts.

Demanding respect, Ronaldo tells the audience not to laugh but instead should appreciate the boy's efforts to speak the language. His words, "Why do they laugh? Why? He speaks good Portuguese! Very good. They should be happy because he tries very hard."

In addition to defending his fans, Ronaldo gave insight on how to succeed and advised the boy to believe in his own capabilities. He had some extra tips for the Japanese fan sitting beside him as he said, "Work hard and dedicate yourself one hundred percent and dream."

In the video, we also see Ronaldo sign the young boy's t-shirt - a gesture that would have made his day. After receiving an autograph from his idol, the young Japanese boy shows his true dedication to learning Portuguese as he thanks his idol in his native language despite not being fluent in the dialect. This goes on to show his love for Ronaldo and the gestures he would be willing to make just to interact with him. The Real Madrid legend demanding respect for the boy's effort sets an example of inclusivity and respect for diversity.