Slideshows
6 Outfits School Officials Ridiculously Banned For Being ‘Too Revealing’
They’re taking dress code enforcement to the extreme.
07.28.21
This article originally appeared on 06.16.15
Stories about enforcing strict or made-up dress codes on young female students by schools seem to be everywhere. Often, the reasons behind punishing these young ladies just doesn't make much sense. These six recent examples of dress code enforcement gone extreme will surely have you wondering what the people in charge of these places are thinking.
(h/t Refinery29)