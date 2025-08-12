Skip to content
Blindfolded mom instinctively picks son out of a lineup, showing the power of instincts

"A blindfolded mom doesn't need her eyes to know her son."

Aug 12, 2025
Among nature’s most powerful bonds is that between a mother and her child. Across species, many believe a mother’s instinct can recognize her offspring even without seeing them due to a deep, almost supernatural connection. But can human moms recognize their children without seeing them? A recent video put that question to the test.

Under the category of MadeMeSmile, a video shows a gathering of moms and children participating in a social challenge. The video focuses on a mother, blindfolded, as she navigates a group of kids in search of her own. This mother feels a boy's shoulders and strokes another boy's hair. She moves cautiously and curiously, but when she reaches her own child, the energy changes. She seems way more invested and thoroughly checks out the boy. She rakes her fingers through his hair and even strokes and caresses his nose. She knows this is her son. She pulls him close, and he falls into her arms. He immediately cries.

What do studies say about mothers' connections to their children?

reddit, reditors, video, psychology, child development, laughter, social bonding Boy and Mom drink from their cups on the bed.Image via Canva - Photo by Alena Ozerova

Research into the biology of human parental attachments published in the National Library of Medicine suggests the answer is "yes" thanks to the hormone oxytocin. Oxytocin is a social and emotional bonding hormone released from the pituitary gland. It acts as a chemical messenger that supports trust, empathy, and social connection. The study used MRIs to explore the neurobiology of parenting to distinguish brain responses to infant stimuli. The research says, "It has confirmed physiologically that observed maternal behavior reflects a composite of multiple behaviors, with discrete maternal brain activation..." In other words, moms show strong maternal sensitivity to their children, and "infant stimuli occupy a privileged status for the adult human brain."

Redditors had lots of opinions about the video

joy, interactive fun, baby boy, mothering, motherly, emotional balance, safety, happiness Image via Canva - Photo by Alena Ozerova

  • "Poor guy was scared she wouldn't know him"
  • "You know how little kids can't blow their nose by themselves? Mom has done that so many times, that's what confirmed it was him."
  • "Cool it made me cry too."
  • "I just wanted a mom for one day of my life man"
  • "A mother knows"
  • "To bee seen, truly seen by someone, is the best feeling."
  • "You see? Children want love and recognition from their parents. Imagine the children who didn't get that."
  • "Core memory for that kid right there."
  • "This is a strangely stressful game. The consequences of failing to pick the right kid are high."
  • "I could easily do this with my cat."
  • "Who doesn't want to feel that known by a parent?"
  • "Correct me if I'm wrong, isn't this every mother's super power!"

Secure Attachment is essential for children.

hugs, primary caregiver, infants, cognitive function, health, self-esteem, timeless bond Mom hugs son on beach.Image via Canva - Photo by stask

There is a deep, biologically inherent need for children to be seen and recognized by their parents. A study published in Research Gate about infant attachment and development concluded that, "Infant attachment is critical, both because of its place in initiating pathways of development and because of its connection with so many critical developmental functions—social relatedness, arousal modulation, emotional regulation, and curiosity, to name just a few."

The National Library of Medicine shared another study from 2017 on how attachments link to brain development. It found that the quality of a child's attachment to their primary caregiver not only affects social, emotional, and cognitive function but is also a major player in basic brain development. Children's physical and mental health is directly related to the types of relationships they can build with their parents.

