Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Women with beautiful apartments share their secrets for co-habitating with a boyfriend.

Inside the "boy and girl apartment" trend, where couples blend their styles perfectly.

interior design, home decor, apartment therapy, cohabitation, relationship advice, decorating tips, TikTok trends, couple goals

Happy couple looking at a cellphone

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffAug 17, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Blending styles can be difficult. Naturally, when two or more people are brought together, their visions aren’t always going to mesh. Like getting a haircut then realizing, after they spin you around for the big reveal, that your barber actually didn’t “totally get” the inspiration photo you brought in. Or teaming up with some friends for a group project in school who you didn't realize were petrified of public speaking. Or, take One Direction for example. Five solo singers who at didn't get along at all at first, brought together only after Simon Cowell corralled them all into a boy band.

This frustrating lack of cohesion is also at stake whenever you move in with someone, whether that be family, a roommate, or a significant other. What kind of couch should the two of you get? (One that’s comfy and big, or something more trendy?) Where should the dining table go? (Up against the window, or tucked away in the corner?) And who’s in charge of doing the dishes?

Sharing a living space can often feel like a Machiavellian thought experiment—a constant dialogue between two people who are both trying to get what they want.

interior design, home decor, apartment therapy, cohabitation, relationship advice, decorating tips, TikTok trends, couple goals Couple in the middle of a disagreementCanva

But I digress. A refreshing new trend is sweeping TikTok, one that tackles this very issue head-on. Welcome to the wonderful world of the “boy and girl apartment."

This trend is perhaps best exemplified by a video from Emma Faye, a.k.a. @emmablogna on TikTok. On screen are the words “boy and girl apartment” and the caption reads “the perfect mix of both of us ♥️ #apartmentdecor #apartmentinspo”.

@emmablogna

the perfect mix of both of us❤️ #apartmentdecor #apartmentinspo #interiordesign

In the video, she pans over her and her partner/roommate’s apartment: a fun, eclectic mix of decor that clearly represents both parties’ interests and one cohesive vision. There’s a small neon sign on the wall that reads “BADABING!” (surely, a reference to the famed institution from “The Sopranos”) in the living room.

A gorgeous white tulip table is decorated with dainty doily placesettings. A wall of vintage posters hang from the walls. A tiny candle sits next to an even tinier ceramic cowboy boot holding miniature matches. There's even a chocolate-colored Cleveland Browns coffee table book. That video has amassed 1.5 million views and approximately 367K likes. In the comments, users praise the duo’s video, writing “manifesting a space like this with someone I love” and “claiming this energy 🙏”.

interior design, home decor, apartment therapy, cohabitation, relationship advice, decorating tips, TikTok trends, couple goals Happy couple watches the sunset togetherCanva

At its best, the “boy and girl apartment” trend creates a harmonious and aesthetically pleasing living space for both parties. These apartments seamlessly blend both partners' unique styles and design sense, while also remaining functional and comfortable.

@emmablogna

the perfect mix of both of us❤️ #apartmentdecor #apartmentinspo #interiordesign

Looking to create your own “boy and girl apartment” utopia? Here are a few tips and tricks.

  1. Find the right color palette. Incorporate a color palette that calls to both partners. To get started, HGTV’s design team recommends using a color wheel to find analogous color schemes (a.k.a. colors that live next to each other on the color wheel, like blue and green) to create a more casual and relaxing atmosphere. Or, try using a viral color trend, like “truffle” — a “rich, chocolate-meets-taupe” paint color that Elle Decor describes as “having crept in slowly on the heels of neutrals like flax, oatmeal, and cream.”
  1. Functionality is key. The “boy and girl apartment” trend is directly tied to another online sensation. On TikTok, videos featuring “boy apartments” have also been on the rise, so much so that Elle Decor wrote about the growing social media phenomenon. “Unlike a bachelor pad or man cave, the boy apartment moves beyond the bare necessities of bro-dom, featuring clean, neutral-toned sofas, thriving houseplants, and meticulously styled coffee tables (complete with actual coffee table books)”, they write. Similarly, the ideal “boy and girl” apartment also employs functionality in creative, unexpected ways, like the chic floor-to-ceiling projector featured in Berlin interior designer @lamaisondeleoniie’s video, which keeps the minimalist space TV and screen-free.
  1. Express yourself through personal touches. There are entire worlds to be found in the details of these “boy and girl” apartments. In another viral video posted by Andie Jey (@andoej), she walks us through her apartment, which she describes as “the perfect balance of girly vibes and rodeo finance bro aesthetic.” While large pieces and furniture remain relatively nice but generic (there’s a large white sofa and nondescript dark brown coffee table) their place really comes alive in the details: a Vogue Living coffee table book. A rocket-shaped gin decanter. Cute, white flowers in the entryway. Framed black-and-white posters of Harry Styles (for him) and Mick Jagger (for her.) Through personal touches like these, each partner is fully able to express their unique style and taste, without having either one overwhelm the space.

interior design, home decor, apartment therapy, cohabitation, relationship advice, decorating tips, TikTok trends, couple goals A woman kisses her partner on the cheekCanva

Whether you’re moving into a new space or just want to spruce up the one you’re in, the “boy and girl apartment” trend is a great reminder that with proper communication and a solid vision, you too, can live in the home of your dreams.
This article originally appeared last year.
apartment therapycohabitationcouple goalsdecorating tipshome decorinterior designrelationship advicetiktok trendspast events

The Latest

kindness, empathy, viral story, good news, inspiration, bikers, stereotypes, parenting, don't judge a book by its cover, compassion
Past Events

A mom told her daughter not to talk to a ‘dirty biker.’ His epic response is pure class.

setting boundaries, communication, workplace harassment, customer service, women's issues, dating advice, relationships, social skills
Past Events

Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for help. It delivered.

sleep, insomnia, life hacks, relaxation techniques, meditation, fall asleep fast, military sleep hack, health, wellness
Past Events

This military technique can help you fall asleep in just 2 minutes

interior design, home decor, apartment therapy, cohabitation, relationship advice, decorating tips, TikTok trends, couple goals
Past Events

Women with beautiful apartments share their secrets for co-habitating with a boyfriend.

More For You

adoption, foster care, blended family, good news, inspirational stories, parenting, motherhood, kindness, family

A woman kisses a small baby

Canva

Woman learns her husband’s ex-wife’s baby is going to foster care, adopts him for a heart-melting reason

Blending families is never easy, especially when everyone comes from different backgrounds, but love and care can make all the difference. For Christie Werts, her journey is a testament to this, as reported by The Daily Mail. Christie, who grew up in foster care, found a new beginning with her husband Wesley. Already a mother of two, she joined Wesley and his two children to create a loving family of six. But life had even more in store for them—a new member was about to join their family, needing just as much love and warmth.

Little Levi was born to Wesley’s former wife and her partner after they had separated. Unfortunately, the woman passed away after struggling with addiction issues, leaving Levi with no one to look after him. The only option for the newborn was to get into a foster home. Werts had different plans and was not about to let Levi go through the same childhood she had as a foster kid. Instead, she came up with a heart-melting solution. “'I myself was a foster kid and, although for the most part I had a great experience, I did not want him going to foster care,” she recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting, tough love, teens, adolescence, mother-son, gratitude, screen time rules, family conflict, parenting discipline, chores, teen behavior, social media parenting, house rules, raising kids, emotional growth, parental boundaries, viral parenting story, teen independence, family dynamics, parenting lesson
Tough love.
Photo from Heidi Johnson Facebook page.

Mom defends tough-love letter to 13-year-old son after getting shamed online

Heidi Johnson's son was 13, deeply in adolescence, and in that stage where he lashes out. He told her he shouldn't have to deal with her rules and should be independent. So she wrote a strict but loving “Mom's not a fool" letter. She wrote on Facebook how her son reacted to the letter:

parenting, tough love, teens, adolescence, mother-sonLove, Mom.Photo from Heidi Johnson Facebook page. | Love, Mom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bill Gates, parenting tips, smartphone age, screen time, kids technology, phone rules, tech mogul, digital parenting, teen health, smartphone ban, family rules, Apple products, Steve Jobs rivalry, childhood tech, screen limits, device-free, parenting advice, smartphone study, tech boundaries, youth mental health

Bill Gates has strong opinions on when kids should get phones and research agrees.

upload.wikimedia.org © European Union, 2025

Bill Gates explains the ‘safest’ age to give a child a phone

Bill Gates sure is strict on how his children use the very technology he helped bring to the masses. In a recent interview with the Mirror, the tech mogul said his children were not allowed to own their own cellphone until the age of 14. “We often set a time after which there is no screen time, and in their case that helps them get to sleep at a reasonable hour," he said.

Gates added that the children are not allowed to have cellphones at the table, but are allowed to use them for homework or studying. The Gates children, now 20, 17 and 14, are all above the minimum age requirement to own a phone, but they are still banned from having any Apple products in the house—thanks to Gates' longtime rivalry with Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Keep ReadingShow less
adulthood, turning 36, developmental psychology, life satisfaction, emotional maturity, career crunch, parenting, aging, 30s life, peak happiness, self-confidence, mental health, midlife, adult friendships, work-life balance, life stages, generational insights, family dynamics, social science, life purpose
The age of happiness
images.theconversation.com

At what age are people usually happiest? New research offers surprising clues

If you could be one age for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Would you choose to be nine years old, spending your days playing with friends and practicing your times tables?

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, single life, child-free, women's health, marriage, relationships, behavioral science, psychology, sociology

A woman walks joyfully towards the sinset

Canva

Child-free unmarried women are the happiest people in society, a behavioral expert says

Obviously marriage and having kids can be a great and rewarding experience, but they each obviously come with their downsides. But according to one expert, unmarried and childless women are the happiest subgroup in the population.

Speaking to The Guardian, Paul Dolan, a professor of behavioral science at the London School of Economics, claimed the latest evidence he gathered suggested that traditional markers of success do not actually correlate to happiness, particularly when it comes to marriage and raising children.

Keep ReadingShow less
dance, attraction, science of attraction, psychology, relationships, dating, body language, dance moves, dating tips

Young people dancing at a club.

Canva

Science has identified the specific dance moves that attract the opposite sex

There are multiple reasons why we find certain people attractive. It's usually a mishmash of personality, physical features, and how they make us feel when we're around them. But on a deeper level, most of these reasons can be linked to evolution. Many of the traits we find attractive are indicators of health, virility, fertility, social status, intelligence, and social competence.

Dance is a way humans have attempted to attract one another since the dawn of time. Two landmark studies have shown that heterosexual men and women have distinct preferences in the type of dancing they find attractive. Their findings can help us determine whether we should be strutting our stuff on the dance floor or taking our chances striking up some conversation at the bar.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituary, family, grief, viral stories, family trauma, parenting, honesty, domestic violence, relationships, writing

A man poses for a photograph with his small dog

Canva

Daughter explains the brutal obituary she wrote for her father about his ‘bad parenting’ legacy

Everyone is entitled to a few nice words at their funeral, as the adage goes. Normally, this is a non-issue. Flaws can be ignored or overlooked for the sake of harmony and a peaceful, optimistic send-off.

But what if the flaws created too much damage and heartache to go without saying?

Keep ReadingShow less
open adoption, adoption reunion, birth mother, adoptive parents, adoption story, family love, uplifting story, CBS News, motherhood, emotional story, selfless decision, adoption journey, heartwarming, real life, parenting, family reunion, adoptive family, inspiring, mother and son, modern family
Cover Image Source: YouTube
@CBS Evening News

20-year-old places her son for adoption, gets wholesome surprise from his new family

Placing a child for adoption is an incredibly tough decision, often driven by love and immense selflessness. Schauna Austin made this decision at the age of 20, knowing she wouldn’t be part of her son’s life. But in an unexpected twist, his adoptive parents chose to include Austin in every important moment of his journey, according to CBS News.

After giving birth to her baby boy, Austin named him Riley and held him for 72 hours straight. "It was perfect. I knew I would have him for a short time, so I made every minute count of it." She added, "I didn't sleep for three days." After the adoption, his name was changed to Steven.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025