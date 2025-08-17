Women with beautiful apartments share their secrets for co-habitating with a boyfriend.

Blending styles can be difficult. Naturally, when two or more people are brought together, their visions aren’t always going to mesh. Like getting a haircut then realizing, after they spin you around for the big reveal, that your barber actually didn’t “totally get” the inspiration photo you brought in. Or teaming up with some friends for a group project in school who you didn't realize were petrified of public speaking. Or, take One Direction for example. Five solo singers who at didn't get along at all at first, brought together only after Simon Cowell corralled them all into a boy band.
This frustrating lack of cohesion is also at stake whenever you move in with someone, whether that be family, a roommate, or a significant other. What kind of couch should the two of you get? (One that’s comfy and big, or something more trendy?) Where should the dining table go? (Up against the window, or tucked away in the corner?) And who’s in charge of doing the dishes?
Sharing a living space can often feel like a Machiavellian thought experiment—a constant dialogue between two people who are both trying to get what they want.
But I digress. A refreshing new trend is sweeping TikTok, one that tackles this very issue head-on. Welcome to the wonderful world of the “boy and girl apartment."
This trend is perhaps best exemplified by a video from Emma Faye, a.k.a. @emmablogna on TikTok. On screen are the words “boy and girl apartment” and the caption reads “the perfect mix of both of us ♥️ #apartmentdecor #apartmentinspo”.
In the video, she pans over her and her partner/roommate’s apartment: a fun, eclectic mix of decor that clearly represents both parties’ interests and one cohesive vision. There’s a small neon sign on the wall that reads “BADABING!” (surely, a reference to the famed institution from “The Sopranos”) in the living room.
A gorgeous white tulip table is decorated with dainty doily placesettings. A wall of vintage posters hang from the walls. A tiny candle sits next to an even tinier ceramic cowboy boot holding miniature matches. There's even a chocolate-colored Cleveland Browns coffee table book. That video has amassed 1.5 million views and approximately 367K likes. In the comments, users praise the duo’s video, writing “manifesting a space like this with someone I love” and “claiming this energy 🙏”.
At its best, the “boy and girl apartment” trend creates a harmonious and aesthetically pleasing living space for both parties. These apartments seamlessly blend both partners' unique styles and design sense, while also remaining functional and comfortable.
Looking to create your own “boy and girl apartment” utopia? Here are a few tips and tricks.
- Find the right color palette. Incorporate a color palette that calls to both partners. To get started, HGTV’s design team recommends using a color wheel to find analogous color schemes (a.k.a. colors that live next to each other on the color wheel, like blue and green) to create a more casual and relaxing atmosphere. Or, try using a viral color trend, like “truffle” — a “rich, chocolate-meets-taupe” paint color that Elle Decor describes as “having crept in slowly on the heels of neutrals like flax, oatmeal, and cream.”
- Functionality is key. The “boy and girl apartment” trend is directly tied to another online sensation. On TikTok, videos featuring “boy apartments” have also been on the rise, so much so that Elle Decor wrote about the growing social media phenomenon. “Unlike a bachelor pad or man cave, the boy apartment moves beyond the bare necessities of bro-dom, featuring clean, neutral-toned sofas, thriving houseplants, and meticulously styled coffee tables (complete with actual coffee table books)”, they write. Similarly, the ideal “boy and girl” apartment also employs functionality in creative, unexpected ways, like the chic floor-to-ceiling projector featured in Berlin interior designer @lamaisondeleoniie’s video, which keeps the minimalist space TV and screen-free.
- Express yourself through personal touches. There are entire worlds to be found in the details of these “boy and girl” apartments. In another viral video posted by Andie Jey (@andoej), she walks us through her apartment, which she describes as “the perfect balance of girly vibes and rodeo finance bro aesthetic.” While large pieces and furniture remain relatively nice but generic (there’s a large white sofa and nondescript dark brown coffee table) their place really comes alive in the details: a Vogue Living coffee table book. A rocket-shaped gin decanter. Cute, white flowers in the entryway. Framed black-and-white posters of Harry Styles (for him) and Mick Jagger (for her.) Through personal touches like these, each partner is fully able to express their unique style and taste, without having either one overwhelm the space.
