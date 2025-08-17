Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Woman learns her husband’s ex-wife’s baby is going to foster care, adopts him for a heart-melting reason

Having been a foster kid herself, she knew she couldn't let the newborn baby face the same fate.

adoption, foster care, blended family, good news, inspirational stories, parenting, motherhood, kindness, family

A woman kisses a small baby

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffAug 17, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Blending families is never easy, especially when everyone comes from different backgrounds, but love and care can make all the difference. For Christie Werts, her journey is a testament to this, as reported by The Daily Mail. Christie, who grew up in foster care, found a new beginning with her husband Wesley. Already a mother of two, she joined Wesley and his two children to create a loving family of six. But life had even more in store for them—a new member was about to join their family, needing just as much love and warmth.

Little Levi was born to Wesley’s former wife and her partner after they had separated. Unfortunately, the woman passed away after struggling with addiction issues, leaving Levi with no one to look after him. The only option for the newborn was to get into a foster home. Werts had different plans and was not about to let Levi go through the same childhood she had as a foster kid. Instead, she came up with a heart-melting solution. “'I myself was a foster kid and, although for the most part I had a great experience, I did not want him going to foster care,” she recalled.

Additionally, Levi’s mum passed away a few days after giving birth to him, and it was heartbreaking to imagine him in the care of a foster home.


adoption, foster care, blended family, good news, inspirational stories, parenting, motherhood, kindness, family A newborn baby sleepingCanva

Werts and Welsey decided to take in Levi and accept him as their own. However, that was a difficult process. “We lived in another state at the time, so we sold our home in Ohio and rented a house in Texas because we had to officially foster to adopt him,” Werts mentioned. The family had to turn their lives around to welcome the little soul into their home. Werts is well-versed with kids after raising her biological children as well as her stepkids, but that didn’t make it easier. “This was different - I was going to walk into a child I never met and was worried the circumstances would hinder this 'instant love.’ But… he stole my heart. I also felt this intense need to protect him,” she recalled.

adoption, foster care, blended family, good news, inspirational stories, parenting, motherhood, kindness, family A young mother cradles a newbornCanva

The mom has been documenting her journey with her family and with Levi, who is now three, on her TikTok page. Several of her videos share bits of her journey. In one of her recent videos, posted on Levi’s third birthday, the mom went down memory lane and expressed her gratitude for having decided to welcome Levi home. “3 years ago today, we got an unexpected call that changed our lives forever,” the mom wrote.

adoption, foster care, blended family, good news, inspirational stories, parenting, motherhood, kindness, family Supportive commentTikTok | @terriphipps9

adoption, foster care, blended family, good news, inspirational stories, parenting, motherhood, kindness, family Supportive commentTikTok | @london.365

She mentioned her decision to bring Levi home to his siblings and noted that it wasn’t an easy process. “That tragic call turned into a love story. He brought more joy in our lives than we ever expected,” Werts added. “He taught us life is short and can change and to embrace the unexpected with love!” the mom concluded.

@cjthemom5

I love my kids but I always think about the baby I lost. Would I have grandkids right now? I miss that baby. #loss #grief #miscarriage #momlife #motherhood #fyp


You can follow Christie Werts (@cjthemom5) on TikTok for more content on parenting.

This article originally appeared last year.

adoptionblended familyfamilyfoster caregood newsinspirational storieskindnessmotherhoodparentingpast events

The Latest

kindness, empathy, viral story, good news, inspiration, bikers, stereotypes, parenting, don't judge a book by its cover, compassion
Past Events

A mom told her daughter not to talk to a ‘dirty biker.’ His epic response is pure class.

setting boundaries, communication, workplace harassment, customer service, women's issues, dating advice, relationships, social skills
Past Events

Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for help. It delivered.

sleep, insomnia, life hacks, relaxation techniques, meditation, fall asleep fast, military sleep hack, health, wellness
Past Events

This military technique can help you fall asleep in just 2 minutes

interior design, home decor, apartment therapy, cohabitation, relationship advice, decorating tips, TikTok trends, couple goals
Past Events

Women with beautiful apartments share their secrets for co-habitating with a boyfriend.

More For You

parenting, tough love, teens, adolescence, mother-son, gratitude, screen time rules, family conflict, parenting discipline, chores, teen behavior, social media parenting, house rules, raising kids, emotional growth, parental boundaries, viral parenting story, teen independence, family dynamics, parenting lesson
Tough love.
Photo from Heidi Johnson Facebook page.

Mom defends tough-love letter to 13-year-old son after getting shamed online

Heidi Johnson's son was 13, deeply in adolescence, and in that stage where he lashes out. He told her he shouldn't have to deal with her rules and should be independent. So she wrote a strict but loving “Mom's not a fool" letter. She wrote on Facebook how her son reacted to the letter:

parenting, tough love, teens, adolescence, mother-sonLove, Mom.Photo from Heidi Johnson Facebook page. | Love, Mom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bill Gates, parenting tips, smartphone age, screen time, kids technology, phone rules, tech mogul, digital parenting, teen health, smartphone ban, family rules, Apple products, Steve Jobs rivalry, childhood tech, screen limits, device-free, parenting advice, smartphone study, tech boundaries, youth mental health

Bill Gates has strong opinions on when kids should get phones and research agrees.

upload.wikimedia.org © European Union, 2025

Bill Gates explains the ‘safest’ age to give a child a phone

Bill Gates sure is strict on how his children use the very technology he helped bring to the masses. In a recent interview with the Mirror, the tech mogul said his children were not allowed to own their own cellphone until the age of 14. “We often set a time after which there is no screen time, and in their case that helps them get to sleep at a reasonable hour," he said.

Gates added that the children are not allowed to have cellphones at the table, but are allowed to use them for homework or studying. The Gates children, now 20, 17 and 14, are all above the minimum age requirement to own a phone, but they are still banned from having any Apple products in the house—thanks to Gates' longtime rivalry with Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Keep ReadingShow less
adulthood, turning 36, developmental psychology, life satisfaction, emotional maturity, career crunch, parenting, aging, 30s life, peak happiness, self-confidence, mental health, midlife, adult friendships, work-life balance, life stages, generational insights, family dynamics, social science, life purpose
The age of happiness
images.theconversation.com

At what age are people usually happiest? New research offers surprising clues

If you could be one age for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Would you choose to be nine years old, spending your days playing with friends and practicing your times tables?

Keep ReadingShow less
small space living, apartment therapy, interior design, home organization, family living, NYC apartment, home renovation, Murphy bed

A couple hugs in their new apartment

Canva

How an ingenious couple transformed their cramped 1-bedroom Manhattan apartment into a spacious family home

Do you ever wish you had more space? Crowded closets. Overstuffed cabinets. Not enough space under the sink. Many of us lament our living situations and get frustrated with all the places we seem not to have. But what if the key to more space was just… shifting your mindset?

Meet Khrystyne and Nic Jaspers, two educators living in Manhattan, New York City. Upon welcoming their second child, they were faced with a unique design problem: they loved their 750-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment... but where would everyone fit? What could have easily resulted in a messy, overstuffed home or a costly move turned into a beautiful renovation project that was nothing short of amazing.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, single life, child-free, women's health, marriage, relationships, behavioral science, psychology, sociology

A woman walks joyfully towards the sinset

Canva

Child-free unmarried women are the happiest people in society, a behavioral expert says

Obviously marriage and having kids can be a great and rewarding experience, but they each obviously come with their downsides. But according to one expert, unmarried and childless women are the happiest subgroup in the population.

Speaking to The Guardian, Paul Dolan, a professor of behavioral science at the London School of Economics, claimed the latest evidence he gathered suggested that traditional markers of success do not actually correlate to happiness, particularly when it comes to marriage and raising children.

Keep ReadingShow less
dance, attraction, science of attraction, psychology, relationships, dating, body language, dance moves, dating tips

Young people dancing at a club.

Canva

Science has identified the specific dance moves that attract the opposite sex

There are multiple reasons why we find certain people attractive. It's usually a mishmash of personality, physical features, and how they make us feel when we're around them. But on a deeper level, most of these reasons can be linked to evolution. Many of the traits we find attractive are indicators of health, virility, fertility, social status, intelligence, and social competence.

Dance is a way humans have attempted to attract one another since the dawn of time. Two landmark studies have shown that heterosexual men and women have distinct preferences in the type of dancing they find attractive. Their findings can help us determine whether we should be strutting our stuff on the dance floor or taking our chances striking up some conversation at the bar.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituary, family, grief, viral stories, family trauma, parenting, honesty, domestic violence, relationships, writing

A man poses for a photograph with his small dog

Canva

Daughter explains the brutal obituary she wrote for her father about his ‘bad parenting’ legacy

Everyone is entitled to a few nice words at their funeral, as the adage goes. Normally, this is a non-issue. Flaws can be ignored or overlooked for the sake of harmony and a peaceful, optimistic send-off.

But what if the flaws created too much damage and heartache to go without saying?

Keep ReadingShow less
open adoption, adoption reunion, birth mother, adoptive parents, adoption story, family love, uplifting story, CBS News, motherhood, emotional story, selfless decision, adoption journey, heartwarming, real life, parenting, family reunion, adoptive family, inspiring, mother and son, modern family
Cover Image Source: YouTube
@CBS Evening News

20-year-old places her son for adoption, gets wholesome surprise from his new family

Placing a child for adoption is an incredibly tough decision, often driven by love and immense selflessness. Schauna Austin made this decision at the age of 20, knowing she wouldn’t be part of her son’s life. But in an unexpected twist, his adoptive parents chose to include Austin in every important moment of his journey, according to CBS News.

After giving birth to her baby boy, Austin named him Riley and held him for 72 hours straight. "It was perfect. I knew I would have him for a short time, so I made every minute count of it." She added, "I didn't sleep for three days." After the adoption, his name was changed to Steven.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025