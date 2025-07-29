Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Man who bought tires from Facebook Marketplace shares warning to people looking for deals

"It’s way too easy to get swiped."

private seller, online marketplace, peer-to-peer sales, buyer beware, resale scams, verified seller, fraudulent listings

Facebook on phone and used tires.

Wikimedia commons 2.0 Generic License (Image cropped and grey fill top.) and Photo from Canva by Latino Life
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJul 29, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

With everything getting rather expensive these days, it's not surprising when someone jumps on a seemingly great bargain. A young man named Wyatt posted in a recent TikTok video, that he found himself a sweet deal on the Facebook Marketplace. The seller had some tires that he claimed still had about 70% tread left. When Wyatt went to purchase them, they looked good. He spent around $500 and took them to Discount Tire to get them balanced. Unfortunately, the tires were bad and unusable. Wyatt ended up spending additional money to get a brand new set of tires anyway.

As it turns out this isn't that unique of an experience. There are absolutely great deals to be had on Facebook Marketplace and similar sites. Sadly, experiences like Wyatt are more common than you might think. AARP, a non profit that advocates for people over 50, reported that from July to September in 2023, Facebook removed 827 million fake Facebook accounts.

 transaction safety, toys, baby products, tires, automobile parts, makeup, warranty, hidden damage, counterfeit, electronics Online purchase.  Image via Canva - Photo by Marcial Comeron  

There is incredible convenience in purchasing online. It's definitely a growing trend and may completely transform purchases in the near future. Consumer Reports released a study showing over the course of a year, 90% of Americans will make at least one purchase online. Experts warn for buyers to beware. An article in The Guardian reported the most common scam involved receiving the wrong purchase or nothing at all.

What's more troubling is there isn't much recourse action to take in many circumstances. A Manager of Safety Advocacy at Consumer Reports, Oriene Shin said, "Our laws and policies were written for a very different shopping landscape and should be updated to better reflect current realities. CR’s report outlines key steps policymakers and regulators can take to ensure that when consumers shop online, they are protected from dangerous products, no matter who the seller is."

Convenience

 security, consumer reports, counterfeit, toxic chemicals, dangerous toys, skin care products, DMV, online scams Unboxing a sweater.Image via Canva - Phot by PoungsaedCreater

It's incredibly easy to boot up a computer, go to a site, enter your credit card information, and have an item purchased and then delivered in days. The ability to shop anytime and virtually anywhere is enticing. There's such a broad variety of selections and price deals. The ease in which to research a product and gather feedback through reviews and comments is extremely helpful. Payments are convenient, and there is less fuss without unwanted interactions with sales people. But, all this comes with an extra price.

Items demanding extra caution

Cosmetics and skincare products can not only be counterfeit, they can be toxic. The Times reported that online marketplaces often sold competitively priced products that appear like an amazing deal. They referenced a study by Which? that found 67 percent of beauty products were likely imitations and not the true product. The The Scottish Sun reported over half of kid's toys purchased through online markets over the winter holidays posed serious risks to children.

Other items to be more cautious about when purchasing online: automobile parts, electronics, furniture, baby gear and accessories, and event tickets. In one story published in The U.S. Sun, a man thought he was getting a fantastic deal on a pickup truck. After flying out of state, exchanging paperwork which looked legitimate, and purchasing the vehicle, some problems at the DMV revealed the truck had been stolen. The man lost out on thousands of dollars.

Best places to buy tires

Aftermarket Matters posted a study from 2024, and the results landed where Wyatt ended up to solve his problem. Discount tire holds the largest market share at 33.8%. Other reputable dealers of tires were Walmart 17.7%, Costco 16.9%, and other major brands like Goodyear and Firestone holding a 14.3% share of the market. Many of these major franchises do sell online and will deliver your tire purchase to your home.

 
@wyattalton

Please be careful, it's way to easy to get swiped. Be smart with your money or end up how I am with 4 unusable tires😭 #f150 #trucktok #fyp #rig #tires Used tires, new tires, bf Goodrich, Toyo open country, nitro ridge grappler, 35x12.50, 33x12.50, 2020 f150

 


 

Some lessons are rougher than others. Nobody likes to be swindled out of their hard earned dollars. In the shared comments for the TikTok video, some people offered their own experience, support, and some were just judgmental:

"Or just inspect the tires before you buy Them? I've boughten 5 used tires off marketplace No issues at all you just have to know what's a good tire and what's not"

"you can easily tell they only have 20% left lol"

"posting this should embarrasse the average person"

"It’s called cupping. It’s common on Offroad/All Terrain tires if they aren’t rotated properly."

"So sorry this happened to you. Ignore all the haters. You're saved many people a lot of heartache."

"you can get a tire depth measurement thing from a parts store and Google the tire size+brand and see what the safe measurements are"

Protect yourself

Here are some helpful suggestions for your online purchases:

     
  • Only shop on secure sites.
  • Use a credit card instead of cash or debit because you have added protection.
  • Have some healthy skepticism because there are people out there trying to take advantage.
  • Remember the saying 'if it looks to good to be true, it probably is.'
  • Any sort of fraud you can and should report to your credit card company.
bought tireswarningunsafe productsfraudrisky transactionsscamstirespurchasing onlinecar partscomsmeticsused electronicsbuyer protectionprivate sellersecondhand buyingonline marketplaceebaywarrantyreturn policyfacebook marketplace

The Latest

private seller, online marketplace, peer-to-peer sales, buyer beware, resale scams, verified seller, fraudulent listings
Life hacks

Man who bought tires from Facebook Marketplace shares warning to people looking for deals

embarrassment, anxiety, social norms, psychology, healthy
Health

Embarrassment may hurt, but here's why psychologists say it's good for you anyway

abbey road, derek shulman, yoko ono, john lennon, the beatles
Culture

Rock band crashed Beatles' studio and jumped on Yoko Ono's bed. John Lennon wasn't happy.

More For You

soap, hands, dishes, laundry, washing techniques, explainer, life hacks

Dishes, laundry, and washing hands glamour shot.

Image via Canva - Photos by Elnur, dorioconnell, and V&M STUDIO

Avoid these soapy mistakes - simple guidelines for washing hands, dishes, and laundry

How many times have you actually been told and shown the proper way to do something that's basic and practical for every day life? The most memorable "how to moment" I can literally think of, learning to tie my shoes at four-years-old. Most of us go through life just winging it and following the herd. But, there is actually some good information available when it comes to using soap.

Maybe you've been told it's all the same. Lather it. Spread it. Rinse it. Problems solved. But the simple truth, what kind of soap and how much you should be using really matters. More importantly, what are you using the soap for?

Keep ReadingShow less
dying, family, mental health, grief, mortality, love, good byes

Daughter visits her mother in hospice.

Image via Canva - Photo by KatarzynaBialasiewicz

4 meaningful things to do when someone is dying and you don't know how to respond

This is a really difficult conversation and it doesn't have to be. Western civilization has dropped the ball when it comes to talking about death. We spend the majority of our lives completely failing to acknowledge this process until it slams us in the heart and face.

We're all heading to this exact spot, trudging down a path with our loved ones. Most of us have lost at least one person that broke our hearts and, odds are, it's a lot more than that. Repression and denial are favorites for many of us navigating this challenge, but it's not the healthiest choice. For those avoiding a family member or close friend that's not going to be with us much longer, here are some suggestions for a more powerful and wonderful experience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Dunn, psychologist, Phd, happiness, charity, depression, service, helping others

Elizabeth Dunn on her Ted Talk

Image from YouTube video.

Elizabeth Dunn shares why all giving doesn't make people happy. But one kind always works.

What's better than being depressed? How about being happy. For most of us, living is a constant mix of ups and downs. The older we get and the more experiences we have in navigating the trials of life, hopefully finding a routine of positive habits can help us manage our moods better.

One of the most productive tools for feeling good is service. Yes, having a big chunk of money or great things occurring are super positive influences for a moment. But showing up for friends, family, and strangers boosts are inner morale like no other. Surprisingly, how we do that has a dramatic affect on it working.

Keep ReadingShow less
Party skills, strangers, events, social skills, confidence, self esteem, interpersonal skills

Group of people talking.

Image via Canva

People are empowering introverts by sharing their favorite 'small talk' topics

Not everyone has been gifted the gene that allows them to spark up conversations with complete strangers. They stand in front of a group of new people and it seems like they've known everyone and been besties forever. Perhaps you've always had this skill or learned to attain it over time, navigating each unique social settings with ease.

Many people find the surface level conversation very challenging. It can send a wave of anxiety so uncomfortable that some might avoid these situations all together. There is a simple art that exists which allows chat to come incredibly easy. Utilizing the suggestions below even the most gifted gabber can affirm or possibly improve upon this special skill.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025