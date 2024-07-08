Teacher explains why boys start suppressing their emotions between the ages of 5 and 15

“Men don’t cry" - this simple phrase, repeated over decades, has quashed the hearts of men around the world. Most of them are afraid to cry because they’re taught that they’re the “protectors,” or “providers" so they have to be "strong." Expressing emotions is termed synonymous with women's traits by people. But men are equally capable of feeling these emotions, aren’t they? Brendan Kwiatkowski (@remasculine), a Canadian teacher, breaks down the origin of this “emotional repression” in males, calling it a “boy crisis.” In a TikTok video titled “The boy crises at ages 5 and 15,” Brendan explains how boys are systematically programmed to shut down their emotions, and never shed a tear.

In a stereotypical society, boys are taught from a young age that they must be strong. Weeping men are considered unmasculine. In an article on GetPocket, the author expresses, “History is full of sorrowful knights, sobbing monks, and weeping lovers – what happened to the noble art of the manly cry?” In his 2023 video, Brendan elaborates that this suppression usually starts at the age of 5 and 15 in boys. The video has crossed 1.4 million views, 2800 comments, and nearly 115,000 likes.

“Let’s talk about the boy crisis that happens around the age of 5 and 15,” said Brendan, who researches the social-emotional development, and wellbeing of boys and men. He defined these years of crisis as “significant periods when boys get disconnected from authentic parts of themselves, usually their emotional parts.” Up to 5, he said, boys are more emotionally expressive than girls. But as they grow up, they become less verbally expressive, “although their somatic markers for emotional reactivity do not change, which is indicative that some emotional suppression is going on.”

“The first boy crisis coincides with the start of school because there’s just greater exposure to socialization pressures,” said Brendan, adding that schools can sometimes promote gender differences and gender stereotypes. For instance, a teacher telling the boys, “I need all the strong boys to help me with this,” or celebrating a girl’s compliance or neatness. “Schools just provide more opportunities for social shame,” he proclaimed.

“So if a boy likes unicorns or dancing and you have one kid that said, oh, that's girly, that can be the start of them shutting down some part of themselves that they’d rather not shut down,” he said, giving the example of a PhD boy who said he wanted to take part in acting and singing lessons, but just felt like it was something odd for a boy to do. So, he never pursued it.

The second boy crisis, Brendan revealed, happens at around 14 or 15; at this age, boys usually transition to high school. Plus puberty and intimate relationships bring all the insecurities and strong emotions to the surface, which is overwhelming for the guys. “So they have a cesspool of insecurity and uncertainty, And this is when the masculine pressure to be manly, restricts their emotions,” the teacher added.

“In my research, 12 boys aged 17 to 19, said when they were 14 or 15, they felt like they were least authentic. That they had to wear the mask of masculinity, especially at school,” Brendan recalled and further said that boys are taught to squash two important emotions in particular: “fear and sadness.” Painting of a man weeping in melancholy is a rare sight after all. Brendan gave a lot of reasons for this happening. “Some of it is due to the implicit bias that mothers and fathers tend to use less emotional language when talking to their sons as compared to their daughters, particularly about events that might be sad or scary,” he explained.

Sometimes, parents can be too concerned about their sons appearing as too feminine, he added. “So, to protect their sons from potential bullying or judgment, parents can police their son’s behavior, and how they express their emotions more closely.” Brendan also highlighted the “gender gap” in the video, asking the parents, “Do you think there’d be more judgment for your son showing up at school in a glitter backpack or your daughter showing up at school in a Spider-man backpack?”

This gender bias has gripped society to such an extent that most people (especially men) find it claustrophobic, yet they are unable to express their feelings. Sharing an experience in the comments section, @lordpurple10 said, “My son was made fun of on the first day of school for wearing his favorite pink shirt. He won’t wear it now. I hate it so much.”

Several people felt attuned to Brendan’s views. @shayskillionaire commented, “We need a Disney movie tailored around this for our boys.” @florarose777 said happily, “My son’s 6 and loves purple and Minnie Mouse and glitter and headbands and feels his emotions and is true to himself. And I am so proud.”

The reality that males are not allowed to express their full emotional palette is heartbreaking because according to science, crying is good for human health. A study published in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology in 2008 found that people felt better after a good cry. This seems easy enough to implement but is hard for men who have been trained to suppress their emotions for centuries. The moral is that men must be set free to be able to cry openly and express their vulnerabilities freely.

You can follow Brendan Kwiatkowski on TikTok and Instagram to learn more about emotional intelligence and masculinity.