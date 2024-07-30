How many people have ever lived (and died)? According to this awesome infographic by I Love Charts (after the jump, bigger version here), there...
How many people have ever lived (and died)? According to this awesome infographic by I Love Charts (after the jump, bigger version here), there have been about 106 billion people in human history; 6.8 billion of whom are currently alive. The births over time chart at the top is especially interesting.
When you get down to it, though, the obvious and most important takeaway is that ghosts have us seriously outnumbered. Via Bars and Pies.