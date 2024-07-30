NEWS
GOOD PEOPLE
HISTORY
LIFE HACKS
THE PLANET
SCIENCE & TECH
POLITICS
WHOLESOME
WORK & MONEY
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy
GOOD is part of GOOD Worldwide Inc.
publishing family.
© GOOD Worldwide Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Good
Good

Brilliant infographic shows how many people have ever lived and it highlights how many generations have passed

How many people have ever lived (and died)? According to this awesome infographic by I Love Charts (after the jump, bigger version here), there...

Brilliant infographic shows how many people have ever lived and it highlights how many generations have passed
Cover Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Skitterphoto

How many people have ever lived (and died)? According to this awesome infographic by I Love Charts (after the jump, bigger version here), there have been about 106 billion people in human history; 6.8 billion of whom are currently alive. The births over time chart at the top is especially interesting.

Pexels | Photo by Ingo Joseph
Pexels | Photo by Ingo Joseph

When you get down to it, though, the obvious and most important takeaway is that ghosts have us seriously outnumbered. Via Bars and Pies.

ILoveCharts | Tumblr
ILoveCharts | Tumblr

 

 

d
ILoveCharts | Tumblr

More Stories on Good