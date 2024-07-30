How many people have ever lived (and died)? According to this awesome infographic by I Love Charts (after the jump, bigger version here), there have been about 106 billion people in human history; 6.8 billion of whom are currently alive. The births over time chart at the top is especially interesting.

Pexels | Photo by Ingo Joseph

When you get down to it, though, the obvious and most important takeaway is that ghosts have us seriously outnumbered. Via Bars and Pies.