The reason why Boy Scouts of America is changing its iconic name after 114 years

Inclusion is something that paves the way for a win-win situation for everyone involved. Following this acumen, the prominent scouting institution, "Boy Scouts of America" has come up with an encompassing decision to change its name to "Scouting America." Giving the reason for this official rebranding, they say that it "reflects the continuing efforts to welcome everyone to experience the benefits of Scouting." With this declaration, they have unbolted their doors for all kinds of students, be it LGBTQ, girls, Black youth, and everyone else who aspires to become their scout.

Image Source: Boy Scouts of America present the colors during the national anthem before the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

For more than a century, the "Boy Scouts of America" has been training young people to make ethical and moral choices instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Donned in tan shirts, green shorts, red neckerchiefs, and Webelos plaided hats, the young scouts attend their programs, getting prepared for life's challenges through learning prowess, agility, and leadership. The insignia of the scouting institution is saturated with moral virtues and steeped in tradition.

On May 7, 2024, the 114-year-old organization announced its name change in a meeting held in Florida. The official transition will take place on February 8, 2025, coinciding with BSA’s 115th birthday, according to a press release by the scouting organization. “The move to Scouting America showcases a commitment to represent the next chapter of Scouting,” said the organization. The organization changed its name one more time, in 2019, to “Scouts BSA.” This time, the renaming announcement has met with mixed reviews from people.

The Boy Scouts of America today announced that it will rebrand to Scouting America, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to welcome every youth and family in America to experience the benefits of Scouting. Learn more:https://t.co/EiE1iasb2x pic.twitter.com/D11RkvCr45 — Boy Scouts - BSA (@boyscouts) May 7, 2024

The name change is just another attempt to enhance inclusivity within the organization. In previous years, the organization has made many such attempts to include all kinds of students in the programs. In 2013, it began allowing gay youth to participate in the scouting programs, according to the Associated Press.

BSA a.k.a. Scouting America is composed of more than 1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and more than 628,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories. Earlier it was an all-boys organization, but in 2017, it started accepting girls in the Scouts’ core program. At present, more than 176,000 girls and young women are enrolled across all BSA programs. In the same year, it also announced transgender children would be allowed to join.

Image Source: Sign with logo for Boy Scouts of America in the Silicon Valley, Foster City, California, April 11, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

“Scouting America provides a welcoming, safe environment where youth can become the best version of themselves by learning from and respecting each other,” said Roger Krone, the president and chief executive officer of BSA, in an official statement, “I encourage everyone to join us and experience the benefits of Scouting.” He added, “Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life.”

The notable shift in the name also emerges from the claims of bankruptcy and sexual abuse that the institution has been grappling with. More than 80,000 men reported that they were sexually abused as children while scouting, per Daily Mail. Plus, the pandemic plunged the scouting establishment into declining membership. Clearly, for BSA, all these years have not been free from turmoil.