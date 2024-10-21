Trekker reaches Poland's highest peak only to find zen cat that mysteriously made it to the top

The stories of cats being natural “Zen masters” and powerful healers are sprinkled throughout history, including tales in Polish folklore. Their unusual ability to sit in one place for long periods while looking at things without even blinking makes these felines look like the epitome of focus. In the center of the Tatra Mountain massif, perched on the majestic mountaintop of Poland’s highest peak, one zen cat can be found meditating in serenity.

Stray cat sitting on top of a hill (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jose A. Bernat Bacete)

When Polish mountaineer Wojciech Jabczynski climbed the summit of the Rysy mountain, he came across this nameless golden-brown tabby, sitting nonchalantly amid clusters of jagged grey rocks, licking its feet. Wojciech snapped some photos and recorded a video of the wild feline and posted them on his social media, where it went viral, according to Daily Mail. Wojciech had spotted the creature at a height of 2,499 meters (8,199 feet) and filmed it with his smartphone. The cat, however, seemed to be unimpressed by his arrival as it just kept sitting there calmly. He told the Daily Mail that the cat didn’t approach him until it ran out of food. “My cheese roll was not on his menu,” he added.

The journey of the cat to reach the mountaintop is still not known and even though local media tried to track the cat’s home, they couldn’t find it. Wojciech guessed that, “In my opinion, he came from a small hut for tourists under the Rysy peak on the Slovakian side of the mountain but this is just a hypothesis.” In a Facebook post, he quipped that the cat may have come there for a tea or sandwich, while simultaneously giving an expression that said, “You pester me human.” This nameless zen cat has since then become a celebrity on social media. Yet, people are saying that the cat seems to be rather unimpressed by human achievement, in this case, Wojciech’s.

On X, for instance, the story of the mountaintop ginger cat racked up over 5.5 million views in a post by @rainmaker1973. In a witty comment, @westsidephilos1 said, “That’s not just any cat, he’s a monk trying to find deeper meaning beyond the pursuit of mice,” whereas @kubectlget noticed that the cat was absolutely disinterested in Wojciech. @drewgrey asked Wojciech if he made sure to ask the feline resembling a zen master “the meaning of life.”

@kayfactorynyc commented, “That's truly a 'purr-fect' adventure at high altitudes, just when you thought mountain climbing couldn't get any more interesting!” Many people proclaimed that “cats are everywhere.” @gazucillo added an epiphany about the cat, “That is no cat. That is God.”

Cat’s just doing what a cat does. — Augie (@augierakow) April 6, 2024

Several people noticed that the cat looked considerably fat and well-fed, and they wondered how and where did it find its food at this height. Others were fascinated and asked how the cat came to the mountaintop in the first place. But this enlightened Zen cat affirms a quote by Robert A. Heinlein that goes, “Cats, like butterflies, need no excuse.”