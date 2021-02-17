Tucker Carlson's latest conspiracy theory is that Joe and Jill Biden's marriage is 'fake'
Things must be going pretty well for newly-elected president Joe Biden if Fox News' Tucker Carlson is taking time on his show to attack his relationship with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. If the only thing he can criticize is a relationship that, to most people appears happy and healthy, he's really hurting for material.
So far, Biden is proving pretty popular with a majority of Americans. According to Politics USA, "Joe Biden's Gallup job approval rating is for the early part of his term is higher than every other president over the last 40 years besides Obama and Clinton."
So far, Biden is doing a good job, so Carlson has to resort to personal attacks about his family.
On Tuesday night, Carlson suggested that their 45-year relationship was a sham. His rant was a reaction to a Politico article that cheered the Bidens' "romantic gestures."
The article read: "Historians and relationship experts agree: the first couple's romantic gestures aren't just genuine—they're restorative." Politico has a point. It's nice to see genuine affection in the White House after years of watching this:
However, Carlson begs to differ.
"Not since Antony dined with Cleopatra in downtown Antioch—before they killed themselves, obviously—has a country witnessed a love story as poignant as Jill and Joe's," he said sarcastically.
He even trotted out the right-wing trope that president Biden is senile. But anyone who watched Biden's performance on CNN's town hall on Tuesday night could easily see that Biden's mental acuity is still tip-top.
"Their love is as real as climate change" Tucker Carlson's newest bizarre take is that Jill and Joe Bidens' 44-yea… https://t.co/eHQ8t35Mmp— Kat Abu (@Kat Abu)1613524561.0
"No, ladies and gentlemen, Jill Biden is not Joe's caretaker. She isn't his nurse. She's his fully equal romantic partner," Carlson said. "Together they are like besotted teens, yet at the same time they are the wise and knowing parents of the nation."
"The Bidens' affection is totally real," Carlson said. "It's in no way part of a slick PR campaign devised by cynical consultants determined to hide the president's senility by misdirection. No, not at all! Their love is as real as climate change!"
Carlson's closing point, that the Bidens' love is as "real as climate change" is a bit of a self-own.
According to NASA "Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals1 show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree: Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities."
So, according to science, the Bidens' love is, in fact, real.
Carlson's piece was so desperate that the Bidens' granddaughter, 26-year-old Naomi, tweeted out a clip saying, "Someone give this man a hug."
Someone give this man a hug https://t.co/krTvlnbMLo— Naomi Biden (@Naomi Biden)1613570122.0
Carlson's rant comes a few days after Dr. Biden decorated the White House lawn with heart-shaped signs that read: "healing," "compassion," "gratitude," and "unity." The couple took their dogs for a walk in front of decorations when they were approached by reporters last Friday.
President Biden proudly told them that Valentine's Day was Jill's "favorite" day.
For many, the scene of the new first couple strolling amongst the hearts and having a "delightfully ordinary" conversation while walking their dogs was refreshing after four years of the Trumps' contentiousness. For Carlson, it was all a sham, but that could just be a cry for help from a man who desperately needs a hug.
C'mon, bring it in, Tucker.
