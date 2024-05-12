Two students have found a mathematical proof thought to be impossible for 2,000 years

For over 2000 years, the classic Pythagoras' Theorem has been used by architects, mountaineers, and homeowners to measure lengths of staircases, steepness of slopes, and dimensions of subwoofer speakers and more. So far, it is considered one of the most important theorems of mathematics. Even though hundreds of proofs for the theorem have been expounded, a proof based on trigonometry was considered an impossibility. But two African girls proved that it is possible.

It started with a mathematics contest organized by their school, St. Mary’s Academy, New Orleans. It was the time of Christmas break in December 2022 when Calcea Johnson and Ne’Kiya Jackson took part in the contest, inspired to win the $500 prize announced by their teacher. The two geniuses racked their brains to arrive at a proof of the Pythagorean theorem that was based on trigonometry, hence cracking the 2000-year-old mathematical puzzle.

The theorem was found written on the Plimpton tablets from Ancient Babylon and Egyptian period, but nowadays, everyone is acquainted with it through their school’s geometry classes in the form "a² + b² = c²." The theorem blends principles of algebra with geometry, stating that “the sum of the squares of a right triangle’s two shorter sides equals the exact same of the square of the hypotenuse.”

In the past, multiple proofs for the theorem have been hypothesized, but this is the first time someone has proved the theorem using trigonometry. As per an abstract published by the American Mathematical Society, the proof is based on the fundamental trigonometric “Law of Sines,” but the proof is independent of the Pythagorean trigonometric identity sin^2x + cos^2x = 1.

This brilliant proof by Johnson and Jackson contradicts mathematician and educator Elisha Loomis, who stated in his 1927 book “The Pythagorean Proposition” that no trigonometric proof of the Pythagorean theorem could be correct. Like Loomis, mathematicians, for years, believed that any trigonometric proof for this theorem would sidestep “circular logic” and would be a mere logical fallacy. But the New Orleans students have demonstrated that they were wrong on this.

When the duo started working on the maths contest, they were familiar with the Pythagorean Theorem's equation A² + B² = C², but a trigonometric proof for it was thought to be impossible. After discovering their proof, Johnson and Jackson attended the American Mathematical Society’s semi-annual meeting in Georgia, where they revealed their findings to the group.

This meeting was attended by math researchers from many US universities such as Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, and the girls were the only two high schoolers in attendance. The society encouraged them to submit their work to a peer-reviewed journal. “This is just all very shocking to me,” Johnson told PEOPLE. “I didn’t expect our work to go anywhere. Then all these people started picking it up and wanted to interview me and wanted me to go here and there. I’m just like I didn’t expect any of it.”

Jackson and Johnson spent “3-4 hours a day” working on their calculations. “The garbage can was full of papers, which she would, you know, work out the problems and if that didn't work, she would ball it up, throw it in the trash,” Johnson's dad told CBS. Adding to it, Jackson’s mother said that most of the time, her daughter's work was beyond her understanding.

Johnson and Jackson said they think there are several reasons why people found their work so impressive. “Probably because we're African American, one,” Jackson said. “And we're also women. So I think-- oh, and our age. Of course, our ages probably played a big part.” The two girls have received appreciation from some of the prominent personalities including former First Lady of America Michelle Obama, who wrote a post on X saying, “I just love this story. Way to go, Ne’Kiya and Calcea! I’m rooting for you and can’t wait to see what you all do next.”

They were also lauded by Governor Jeff Landry of Louisiana, who wrote on X, “Way to Geaux Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson! #LouisianaProud” Not only this, Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans presented the two girls with honoring certificates calling them “daughters of the city.”

At present, Jackson is studying in the pharmacy department at Xavier University in New Orleans, whereas, Johnson is studying environmental engineering at Louisiana State University. “Our teacher said ‘This is really great. This is something that other mathematicians need to see’” shared Johnson.