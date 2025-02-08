Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Professor translates 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet, is astounded by the discovery

'It is a fascinating mathematical work that demonstrates undoubted genius.'

Professor translates 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet, is astounded by the discovery
Cover Image Source: YouTube
University of New South Wales (UNSW)
By Neha B.,
Neha B.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Feb 08, 2025

Around 2,000 years ago, the Greek astronomer Hipparchus set out to map the night sky and measure the distances between stars in the celestial sphere. His efforts produced a “table of chords,” long regarded as the oldest known table of trigonometry. For centuries, Hipparchus was celebrated as the 'father of trigonometry.' However, researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) recently discovered that the Babylonians had beaten the Greeks to this mathematical breakthrough. After studying a 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet, they found what is now considered the “oldest and most accurate trigonometric table.” The study was published in Historia Mathematica.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Yannick BRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Yannick B

According to lead researchers Dr. Daniel Mansfield and Norman Wildberger, the Babylonian tablet was used by ancient scribes to calculate how to construct palaces, temples, and canals, as reported by Phys.org. Mansfield first encountered the tablet, known as “Plimpton 322,” while preparing material for first-year mathematics students at UNSW. He and Wildberger decided to explore Babylonian mathematics further and investigate the tablet's contents and significance. They soon realized it was connected to trigonometry. "Plimpton 322 predates Hipparchus by more than 1,000 years," said Wildberger. "The mathematical world is only now waking up to how much this ancient and highly sophisticated mathematical culture has to teach us."

Trigonometry is a blend of three words – tri (three) + gono (sides) + metron (measure), hence it deals with the relationship between sides of a triangle. This tablet depicts a system of 15 rows and four columns to describe a sequence of 15 right-angle triangles, which decrease in inclination as the triangle is squeezed downwards. Researchers reported that originally, the tablet had 38 rows, but they could study only 15 because the left edge of the tablet was broken.

via GIPHY

All the text on the tablet was found to be written in the cuneiform script. "Plimpton 322 contains a special pattern of numbers called Pythagorean triples," said Mansfield. According to Wolfram Mathworld, a Pythagorean triplet is a triple of positive integers a, b, and c such that a right triangle exists with legs a, b, and hypotenuse c. The triplets form an equation in which the square of two sides is equal to the square of the hypotenuse: a² + b² = c². An example is integers 3, 4, and 5, which form the equation a²+b²=c². However, the values on Plimpton 322 were found to be considerably larger like a row representing the numbers: 119, 120, and 169.

Representative Image Source: Tablet, Old Babylonian, circa 1800-1600BC. (Photo by Ashmolean Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Tablet, Old Babylonian, circa 1800-1600BC. (Photo by Ashmolean Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

"Our research reveals that Plimpton 322 describes the shapes of right-angle triangles using a novel kind of trigonometry based on ratios, not angles and circles. It is a fascinating mathematical work that demonstrates undoubted genius,” wrote the researchers.

via GIPHY

Plimpton 322 was first discovered in the 1900s in present-day southern Iraq by archaeologist Edgar Banks. It was buried in the ancient Sumerian city of Larsa and now rests in the Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Columbia University in New York. "This is a rare example of the ancient world teaching us something new," the researchers said.


This article originally appeared last year.

sumerian tabletbabyloniaarchaeologyresearchbreakthrough technologieshistory

The Latest

In Earth’s quietest room, even 45 minutes are unbearable for anyone
Science

In Earth’s quietest room, even 45 minutes are unbearable for anyone

Professor translates 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet, is astounded by the discovery
History

Professor translates 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet, is astounded by the discovery

Man can't believe his eyes when old landlord sends him $2,500 check as a ‘share’ after selling home
Health

Man can't believe his eyes when old landlord sends him $2,500 check as a ‘share’ after selling home

A person, surrounded by straws, looks confused
Politics

Trump says he'll ban paper straws in government and replace them with plastic

More For You

A former nightclub could be Pittsburgh’s first LGBTQ landmark, but faces challenges from local developers.
lighted bridge over water during night time
Photo by Jason Pischke on Unsplash

A former nightclub could be Pittsburgh’s first LGBTQ landmark, but faces challenges from local developers.

There’s a brick building at 1226 Herron Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill neighborhood that’s had many lives. Though it was initially built in 1917, its most lasting legacy began in 1973.

At that point it became the gay bar Norreh Social Club, (Norreh is Herron backwards) owned by Pittsburgh native Donald Thinnes, and later, in 1991, Donny’s Place. It remained in business until 2022, changing hands and sometimes names all the while. After Thinnes passed away in 2024, ownership of the building was left to his estate. Recently, however, it has been nominated for landmark preservation status. If the nomination goes through, it will be, according to Pittsburgh publication PublicSource, “the first historic landmark in Western Pennsylvania designated specifically for ties to LGBTQ history.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Archaeologists astounded after discovering ancient monument 'unlike any other' in France
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
SAIT ILHANER

Archaeologists astounded after discovering ancient monument 'unlike any other' in France

From Stonehenge to the Easter Island statues, scientists continue to be baffled by ancient structures whose origins remain to be a mystery. In a recent discovery about 12.4 miles east of Dijon, France, near the gravel pits of the verdant Ouche valley, relics of ancient life dating back millennia have been unearthed, reported IFL Science.

Representative Image Source: Plant growing in sand (Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Plant growing in sand (Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
He left for a space mission. When he returned, his whole country was gone.
Cover Image Source: Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev used the Space Shuttle's SAREX gear to chat with Maine students during Discovery's STS-60, Feb 10, 1994. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

He left for a space mission. When he returned, his whole country was gone.

Sergei Krikalev, a Russian cosmonaut, was all set to be deployed to the Mir space station on a Soyuz spacecraft in 1991. Set against the backdrop of the Soviet Union's dissolution, the exploratory mission turned out to be a nightmare for the cosmonaut. Initially, marked as a five-month mission, Sergei returned to a changed Earth after almost a year.  

Image source: Image Source: Russian cosmonaut Sergei K Krikalev seals a set of biomedical samples in the Spacehab module before performing a Bioserve experiment during the mission STS-60. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Image source: Russian cosmonaut Sergei K Krikalev seals a set of biomedical samples in the Spacehab module before performing a Bioserve experiment during the mission STS-60. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Man eager to capture his child’s birth developed the first 'camera phone' during wife's 18-hour-long labor
Cover Image Source: YouTube
National Geographic (A film by Conscious Minds)

Man eager to capture his child’s birth developed the first 'camera phone' during wife's 18-hour-long labor

Twenty years ago, inside a maternity ward at Sutter Maternity Center in Santa Cruz, California, Philippe Kahn’s Toshiba laptop computer sat on a desk alongside a C-section operating table where his wife was going to deliver their baby. Kahn, a French software engineer, also had a Motorola flip phone and a Casio digital camera stacked in his bag. He was nervous as he hadn’t been able to build the prototype he desired. He couldn’t find a way to connect the three things: camera, laptop, and web server. But while his wife, Sonia Lee, spent 18 hours in labor, she gave him an idea. The idea changed the photographic scene of the world forever. That day, on June 11, 1997, Kahn witnessed two births – one of his daughter Sophie and the other of the “world’s first camera phone,” a revolutionary beginning of instant photography, reported IEEE Spectrum.

Image Source: Portrait of Philippe Kahn, from Borland International/Fullpower Technologies, at the annual PC Forum, Palm Springs, California, March 19-22. (Photo by Ann E. Yow-Dyson/Getty Images)Image Source: Portrait of Philippe Kahn, from Borland International/Fullpower Technologies, at the annual PC Forum, Palm Springs, California, March 19-22. (Photo by Ann E. Yow-Dyson/Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
2000-year-old temple featured in 'Indiana Jones' found in the depths of Gulf of Puzzuoli
Underwater ruins of ancient temple building. (Representative cover image: Getty Images
Photo by byarnoldus

2000-year-old temple featured in 'Indiana Jones' found in the depths of Gulf of Puzzuoli

Off the western coast of Italy, the Gulf of Pozzuoli in the Tyrrhenian Sea is an underwater museum of ancient ruins, submerged baths, and even remnants of a forgotten city. Its stunning emerald waters, where Roman emperors once bathed, are now home to dolphins and schools of sperm whales gliding through the historic depths. In 2023, archaeologists diving into these waters stumbled upon what appeared to be the remains of a 2,000-year-old Nabataean temple—a site with architectural echoes featured in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, according to Live Science. Their findings were officially published in Antiquity in September 2024.

The old port of Pozzuoli with boats and bars, Naples (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Italia LLC)The old port of Pozzuoli with boats and bars, Naples (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Italia LLC)

Keep ReadingShow less
Archaeologists discover lost cities that mysteriously 'disappeared.' It changes the history of civilization
Representative Cover Image Source: Old destroyed houses on the canyon, North Africa, Constantine, Algeria on January 9, 2023 in Constantine, Algeria. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Archaeologists discover lost cities that mysteriously 'disappeared.' It changes the history of civilization

For hundreds of years, historians and archaeologists believed that Mesopotamia (nearly 3800 BC) was the cradle of civilization. But in the past few years, this belief began to dwindle. In the 1960s, a Russian topographer was going through some aerial photographs of Ukraine when he noticed some unusual shadows materializing on the grounds of Kyiv city. Curious, he magnified the photos and was flabbergasted, as many more concentric circles of these shadows emerged. Further examination revealed that the shadows were cast from unknown archaeological remains that lay buried in the soil. ScienceNews reports that when archaeologists studied these remains, they proposed that the first cities of humanity were built in Ukraine, not Mesopotamia (what is now Iraq). The secret hid in the Trypillia megasites, the forgotten city that mysteriously disappeared.

Representative Image Source: Sumerian reed house. Detail of the Uruk Trough, 3300-3000 BC. Found in the collection of the British Museum. Creator: Sumerian culture. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Sumerian reed house. Detail of the Uruk Trough, 3300-3000 BC. Found in the collection of the British Museum. Creator: Sumerian culture. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
How a small movie scene in 'Stuart Little' helped find a long-lost Hungarian masterpiece
Cover Image Source: Hugh Laurie, Jonathan Lipnicki and Geena Davis pose for a family portrait in a scene from the film 'Stuart Little', 1999. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

How a small movie scene in 'Stuart Little' helped find a long-lost Hungarian masterpiece

Róbert Berény was one of the greatest Hungarian poster artists in the early 1900s, known for his expressionism and cubism art. One of his paintings, 'Sleeping Lady with Black Vase,' came to be known as a masterpiece. In 1928, the painting was presented at an exhibition by the Munkácsy Guild. Strangely enough, after this exhibition, the painting disappeared, per The Guardian. It wasn’t until 2009 that the missing masterpiece was discovered by a researcher immersed in watching TV with his daughter.

In 2009, 43-year-old Gergely Barki, a researcher at the Hungarian National Gallery, sat on his couch to watch “Stuart Little” with his young daughter Lola. It was then that his gaze fixated on something familiar in the film scene. He noticed a painting that appeared as a prop in the backdrop of a scene showing Stuart’s family. The painting hung on the wall between two lamps tight above the fireplace. After looking at it repetitively, he became certain that it was none other than Berény’s long-vanished 'Sleeping Lady with Black Vase.'

Keep ReadingShow less
Archaeologists discover stunning find hidden below Nile waters
Representative Cover Image Source: The Temple of Isis. After flooding and construction of Aswan Dam, the temple was moved to nearby island of Agilkai. (Photo by Art Media/Print Collector/Getty Images)

Archaeologists discover stunning find hidden below Nile waters

Around 4,500 years ago, Aswan was a bustling hub of trade and military activity, famous for its role as Egypt's southernmost city and its rich granite quarries. Merchants there exchanged gold, wood, and spices, while the city’s granite fueled the construction of stunning temples, obelisks, and even pyramids. Situated at the first cataract of the Nile, Aswan has a long and fascinating history, much of which has remained hidden since the area was flooded in the 1960s. Recently, however, a diving expedition by French and Egyptian archaeologists unearthed a breathtaking collection of ancient Egyptian artworks and carvings, as announced by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities in a Facebook post.

As Live Science reports, this part of Aswan was submerged during the construction of the Aswan High Dam from 1960 to 1970. The newly uncovered artifacts include rock carvings depicting several ancient Egyptian pharaohs and intricate hieroglyphic inscriptions. This remarkable discovery was made by the French-Egyptian Archaeological Mission, a collaboration between Egypt’s Supreme Council of Archaeology and France’s Paul Valéry University Montpellier, according to the ministry’s post.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025