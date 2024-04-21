Waitress breaks down in tears when widow dining alone leaves her emotional note about her service

Waitressing is a job that requires a certain passion. One must be well-accustomed to managing the orders and connecting with the customers. In the late summer of 2021, when the world was under the grip of the deadly pandemic, one waitress at the American restaurant chain Perkins, named Megan King, turned into a prime example of kindness. The waitress’ kind gesture is making ripples throughout social media where scores of people are teary-eyed, reading a note she shared.

In July, while Megan was serving her 17-hour shift, an elderly customer, a widow, walked into the restaurant to dine alone. It was Megan’s job to tend to her table. While serving her meals, Megan also took the time to interact and chat with the old woman, seeing that she was by herself. "We chatted for a few minutes. Small talk, nothing too deep,” Megan told Tyla.

Megan said the woman told her it’s been a while since she went out to eat alone. Perkins was an old favorite of hers. Once she finished her meal, she left just as quietly as she came. Shortly afterward, when Megan went there to clear the table, she was left speechless and crushed with a heart-thumping emotion.

The aged customer had left a note for her along with the tip. The note, handwritten by the lady, delivered an emotional message. "Thank you very much for your kind service,” the note read. "This was my first time eating out alone since my husband passed. I was hoping I could get through it." Megan couldn’t stop herself from crying after reading the note. "As soon as I read that she'd lost her husband I lost it. I had to use the restroom to get myself together enough to tend to my other tables even though I didn't have time to rest," the waitress said.

Later, she posted the snapshot of the note, with a selfie on X, captioning the post as, "In pain." The post became widespread on social media and has 737,000 likes and nearly a thousand comments. Like Megan, the people on X were as touched by the note.

@skywalkermcfly_ commented, “Amazing how impactful we can be in someone’s life by not knowing it unless we’re told. Being kind costs nothing. So give it away as much as you can because you’ll never know who you’re uplifting and what you’re uplifting them through.” @damomoo appreciated Megan's kind gesture, “Always better to just be a good person to other people because you just don't know what they're going through. You were an angel to that woman.”

The spot where she tested the pen and then pressed harder to write the T and get the ink going is so cute to me for some reason 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/xDdywHndS9 — thumb (@rllysadtbh) July 21, 2021

One person even suggested that the post should be shared and the widow customer should be tracked down.

I wish the news media or someone can track this lady down. Thank you so much for caring for this lady you are so sweet. — Karen McConnell Hall (@cassiejames9900) July 25, 2021

A month after this incident, in August 2021, Megan received another note from another widow who said that she too felt safe at the restaurant, eating alone. Like a halo of the butterfly effect spreading its light, Megan’s single gesture serves as a reminder for tons of people that kindness goes a long way.