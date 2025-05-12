He lived with tremors for 35 years, then one surgery did the impossible

For more than three decades, Neville Waterstorm couldn’t do something most of us never think twice about, drinking from a glass without spilling. Living with essential tremors meant that even basic tasks were an everyday struggle. But a revolutionary new procedure performed at Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia has changed all that.
Neville's hands have steadied thanks to a surgery that doesn’t require incisions. The treatment targets the specific brain activity responsible for tremors, using MRI guidance to disrupt the problematic neural patterns non-invasively. And the results? Instant and incredible.
Shannon Fentiman, a Labor MP, shared the heartwarming moment on X, formerly Twitter. Neville, visibly emotional, was seen lifting a glass without shaking for the first time in decades. “Neville couldn't drink a glass of water for 35 years. Watch that all change thanks to a groundbreaking incision-less surgery at Gold Coast University Hospital,” she posted.
An emotional moment and overwhelming gratitude
The reaction was overwhelming, not just for Neville, but for everyone who witnessed it. He recalled the moment post-surgery when he was handed a glass of water. Through tears, he said, “That very first moment I came out of the MRI and they put a glass of water in front of me… For 35 years I've never ever been able to drink that glass of water.”
He went on to express profound appreciation for the doctors, hospital staff, and government support that made the procedure possible. It wasn’t just about drinking, it was about reclaiming a life he had long lost. “It’s been incredibly difficult to do even simple tasks like feeding myself, and drinking out of a glass was just not a possibility,” he shared. “Now – it’s just amazing.”
More than just water, Neville regains his life
Just an hour after the procedure, Neville was already experiencing dramatic results. He could hold a pen, draw a spiral, and control his movements in a way that hadn’t been possible in decades. The hospital posted a proud update on Instagram showing his progress, calling it a “life-changing transformation.”
Gold Coast University Hospital is the first public hospital in Australia to offer this type of treatment. Using advanced MRI-focused ultrasound, the technique provides a non-invasive alternative for patients suffering from essential tremors, a condition that can dramatically diminish quality of life.
A community moved
The internet had one collective response to Neville’s story: tears. User @miss_nou82 wrote, “Yes, but can he please wipe my tears away too because now I’m crying, damnit Neville.” Another, @mobiddiction, added, “Truly a miracle!!! God bless all the doctors, nursing, and admin staff who make such miracles come true.”
Gold Coast Health shared the joy too, posting, “We are so proud to be supporting treatments and outcomes like this. Helping to change lives and help deliver the best possible patient experiences is what drives us every day.”
What’s routine for many, lifting a mug, writing a note, was a dream come true for Neville. And now, thanks to science, compassion, and public healthcare, that dream is being realized for more people than ever.
The ripple effect of one glass of water
Neville’s story helped ignite a wave of change. Within a month of his July 2024 surgery, Queensland’s government backed the procedure with A$3.5 million in funding. By March 2025, it was added to Australia’s national Medicare Benefits Schedule, making it free to eligible patients instead of costing A$30,000 out of pocket.
The impact is global. A JAMA Neurology study showed that treating both sides of the brain nearly doubles the total reduction in tremor severity. Clinics from New York to Scotland have adopted the technique, even treating patients in their 90s. The Focused Ultrasound Foundation now supports expansion into Parkinson’s care and beyond.
From impossible to everyday, lives are changing. Neville’s moment wasn’t just personal, it was a turning point for medicine worldwide.
